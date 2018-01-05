World
  7. OEAMTC Headquarters / Pichler & Traupmann Architekten

OEAMTC Headquarters / Pichler & Traupmann Architekten

  • 22:00 - 5 January, 2018
OEAMTC Headquarters / Pichler & Traupmann Architekten
OEAMTC Headquarters / Pichler & Traupmann Architekten, © Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

  • Project team

    Pichler & Traupmann Architekten ZT GmbH, Johanna Maria Priebe, Barbara Aull, Christoph Degendorfer, Andrea Ehrenreich, Mohammad Ekhlasi, Peter Grandits, Alexander Grass, Clemens Hasler, Barbara Jarmaczki, Joachim Kess, Bartosz Lewandowski, Till Martin, Daniel Moral Trigueros.

  • Competition

    Christoph Degendorfer, Clemens Hasler, Bartosz Lewandowski, Milan Suchánek

  • Renderings

    Visualisierung © Tomaselli

  • Model

    Harald Schmidt

  • Structural Design / Project Coordination

    FCP – Fritsch, Chiari & Partner ZT GmbH, Vienna

  • Structural Fire Protection

    Norbert Rabl ZT GmbH, Graz

  • Building Services / Electrical Planning

    DIE HAUSTECHNIKER Technisches Büro GmbH, Jennersdorf

  • Building physics / facade

    Dr. Pfeiler GmbH, Graz

  • Lighting design

    pokorny Lichtarchitektur, Vienna

  • Heliport planning

    Ing. Günther Jakubec GmbH, Vienna

  • Surveying

    Dipl.-Ing. Johanna Fuchs-Stolitzka Ingenieurkonsule, Vienna

  • Landscape Architecture

    DnD Landschaftsplanung ZT KG, Vienna

  • Wind comfort

    Weatherpark GmbH, Vienna

  • Hydro engineering

    Dipl. Ing. Michael Gollob ZT GmbH, Vienna

  • Traffic engineering

    Traffix Verkehrsplanung GmbH, Vienna

  • Gastronomy

    IB Ronge Stria GmbH, Baden

  • General Contractor

    Bauunternehmung Granit GmbH, Feldkirchen bei Graz
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

ÖAMTC – the support point

From the service workshops to the heliport all the elements of the programme are laid out along a single vertical axis, i.e. also from the counter to the reception and the event areas to the large atrium of the offices. Logistically compact contents with high degree of efficiency, which is essentially what support points are, are here transformed and applied to the building in a translated form.

© Toni Rappersberger
© Toni Rappersberger

ÖAMTC –transparency

On approaching the counter you find yourself on an oversized glazed cockpit, in the middle of the workshop one level below, where the mechanics have driven the cars that have just been handed over to them down a ramp. The clients can comfortably view all of this from above – if their car is raised they see it “eye to eye”, as it were. From the counter a generously sized void opens upwards, through which a prominent stairs leads to the lobby. You also enter the building on this level if you come by foot from the U3 metro station at Erdberg, a short distance away. The building – and with it the ÖAMTC – is open to everyone in all directions.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

ÖAMTC –communication

All the parts of the building communicate with each other – but communication outwards is also important. This takes place in the public/semi-public area: the events hall, conference rooms, and TV studio are on the entrance level, on the level above is the highly important call-centre, which is indeed constantly on-line and in contact with the outside world and which is emphatically and functionally made as a centralized space. All these areas are organised around a two-storey foyer. This is also the first level of the large office atrium, from which routes and visual connections lead upwards. This completes the internal flow of communication.

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

ÖAMTC – the sign

The building is a sign, a symbol of mobility. Its unique, circular and star-shaped form emphatically conveys the fact that here everything revolves around mobility and the means related to it and at the same time demonstrates the efficiency and speed of the organization. Therefore both in formal terms and as regards content, it is a coherent, architecturally articulated symbol of an organization headquarters and for viewers and users evokes at all levels the feeling of having a strong and reliable partner. It is also a sign of the business’s self confident understanding of itself, with which staff and members can identify – with excellently organized, harmonized facilities offering a high level of interaction and communication, expressed in the form of clear, open and transparent  spatial connections oriented to meeting the needs of customers and staff alike.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Section
Section
© Toni Rappersberger
© Toni Rappersberger

ÖAMTC – the landmarkbuilding

Through its shape the ÖAMTC headquarters clearly and deliberately distinguishes itself from the monotonous, yet heterogeneously scattered, block and slab-type buildings in the surroundings whose form is derived exclusively from their commercial and industrial contents and optimising their functions. Here, in contrast, the focus is far more on the social components of aid and support and being integrated in a network of service and care – both as a communication factor in the macro area of the building’s overall structure and in the layout of the individual organisational units.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The icon stands in a park and garden-like landscape which develops on the one hand on the roof of the multi-storey car park and the escape staircases, on the other along the connecting clasp between the U3 and Baumgasse that is kept free of buildings.

© Toni Rappersberger
© Toni Rappersberger
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Austria
Cite: "OEAMTC Headquarters / Pichler & Traupmann Architekten" 05 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/874619/oeamtc-headquarters-pichler-and-traupmann-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

