Let Light in: 17 Projects Using Polycarbonate

Thanks to its strength, lightness, and easy installation, polycarbonate is fast becoming our generation's everyman material. Used to let light in with its translucent properties, buildings built with polycarbonate can appear permeable by day and glow from within by night. Its inherently prefab -nature makes it a strong contender in both small and large projects. Through its use in schools, offices, libraries and even museums, the man-made polymer has earned its place by being as efficient as it is expressive.
Check out 17 of our favorite polycarbonate projects below:
L'Architecture est dans le Pré / Claas architectes
Shed Roof House / Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier
Miyagawa Bagel / ROOVICE
Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates
COOOP3 / Domino Architects
House of 33 Years / ASSISTANT
House in Shinkawa / Yoshichika Takagi
Casa Triângulo / Metro Architects Associates
Schoolgarden "De Buitenkans" / RO & AD Architecten
House D / Fouquet Architecture Urbanisme
Charvot House / Hérard & da Costa
Sports Complex in Bussy-Saint-Georges / Martin Duplantier Architectes
House C / HHF
Sewage Treatment Plant of San Claudio / padilla nicás arquitectos
Seasonless House / House Cases
Baan Nong Bua School / Junsekino Architect And Design
Polycarbonate Cabin / Alejandro Soffia
* This article was originally published on July 03, 2017