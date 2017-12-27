World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. AGRA Anzellini Garcia-Reyes Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. House in Apulo / AGRA Anzellini Garcia-Reyes Arquitectos

House in Apulo / AGRA Anzellini Garcia-Reyes Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 27 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Apulo / AGRA Anzellini Garcia-Reyes Arquitectos
Save this picture!
House in Apulo / AGRA Anzellini Garcia-Reyes Arquitectos, © Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini

© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini © Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini © Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini © Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini + 12

Save this picture!
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Bogota and other cities and towns in Colombia, particularly in temperate zones, more and more houses are rising as holiday or second homes for city dwellers. This represents an interesting opportunity for architects but, above all, a challenge because these constructions have an important impact on the rural landscape and on local culture.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

With this in mind, the concept of this project is to return to the values ​​of local vernacular building techniques and architectural typologies. The House in Apulo -following the principles of the constructions of the region-, has a double cover: the first one in concrete slabs to close the rooms and to protect from bats and insects and the second, as a shell for living, dining and cooking areas. The roof structure to shape the entire interior space is in laminated pine wood with bamboo shoots and locally obtained Palma Amarga or Calicá palm. The beautiful “Apretado” (Tightened) type ofinstallation of palm leaves is resistant to hard winds, isolates from heat and can easily be replaced every 15 to 20 years when needed.

Save this picture!
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini

Next to each one of the dormitories there is bathroom, with an open-air shower overlooking the garden. There is also a mezzanine, above the dormitories, which is accessed by a steep steal sculpture-stair.

Save this picture!
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini

The result is a simple house that offers different alternatives of use and, in the landscape, it is simply a discrete “palm shed" as any peasant dwelling in the region.

Save this picture!
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini
© Claudia Quintana & Martin Anzellini
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Colombia
Cite: "House in Apulo / AGRA Anzellini Garcia-Reyes Arquitectos" 27 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/874089/casa-en-apulo-agra-anzellini-garcia-reyes-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »