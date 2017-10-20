World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Chile
  5. +arquitectos
  6. 2015
  7. CONSORCIO Antofagasta Building / +arquitectos

CONSORCIO Antofagasta Building / +arquitectos

  • 17:00 - 20 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CONSORCIO Antofagasta Building / +arquitectos
Save this picture!
CONSORCIO Antofagasta Building / +arquitectos, Cortesía de +arquitectos
Cortesía de +arquitectos

Cortesía de +arquitectos Cortesía de +arquitectos Cortesía de +arquitectos Cortesía de +arquitectos + 23

  • +Arquitectos

    +arquitectos

  • Location

    Antofagasta, Chile

  • Architectx in Charge

    Alex Brahm, David Bonomi, Marcelo Leturia, Maite Bartolomé

  • Area

    2400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015
Save this picture!
Cortesía de +arquitectos
Cortesía de +arquitectos

From the architect. The project is destined for public attention and offices of CONSORCIO. It is located on a site of 12 meters front and 38 meters deep, near to the Plaza de Armas, on the waterfront of the city in front of the classic Antofagasta Hotel. Being within the historic conservation area, it has a series of normative regulations like continuous façade (excluding in this the curtain walls) and fixed maximum height in the building line, allowing 4 additional meters in a second plane.

Save this picture!
Long Section
Long Section
Save this picture!
Cortesía de +arquitectos
Cortesía de +arquitectos
Save this picture!
Long Section
Long Section

Thus, the main façade is divided in 2 planes, generating an open access courtyard that, taking advantage of the temperate climate of the city, concentrates the vertical circulation, the entrance to the commercial area of Consorcio (Levels -1 and +2, communicated by an internal staircase) and to the upper floors for offices (open plans), delivering protection to the west façade from radiation with a laminated wood solar control screen that gives the identity to the building. Given the narrowness of the site, the parking lots were placed in the back part of the access level, occupying the -1 level with offices and technical rooms.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de +arquitectos
Cortesía de +arquitectos
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Chile
Cite: "CONSORCIO Antofagasta Building / +arquitectos" [Edificio CONSORCIO Antofagasta / +arquitectos] 20 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/874022/consorcio-antofagasta-building-plus-arquitectos/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »