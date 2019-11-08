World
  7. TG Ilhabela House / Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo

TG Ilhabela House / Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo

Houses  · 
Ilhabela, Brazil
  Area: 1600.0 m2
  Year: 2015
  Photographs: Demian Golovaty
    Manufacturers: Vitali
© Demian Golovaty
Text description provided by the architects. The lot lies on a hillside of a beach in Ilhabela, an island on the north shore of the state of São Paulo. This island is well known for the environmental engagement of its dwellers who fight for the preservation of the Atlantic Forest while maintain a unique and laid-back atmosphere

© Demian Golovaty
© Demian Golovaty
The steep terrain, the view to the ocean and existing building were the starting point for the project. The idea was to recreate a jungle around the house, so the building could be totally inserted in the surroundings, the most harmonious way possible

© Demian Golovaty
As it is usual of our projects, the pathways are very important. They are supposed to be revealing and surprising. And as the vegetation is in constant change, there is always surprise and new discoveries

© Demian Golovaty
The access to the terrain was a logistical challenge, since it limited the size of the trees to be transplanted into the site.  The size of trees was very important to ensure the necessary shade of the lower vegetation. It is a tropical landscaping,  which exempts maintenance pruning, nonetheless, this vegetation is very exuberant, it grows a lot and therefore it demands some special and attentive care. The objective is let plants develop without losing the original  project design

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan

Another highlight is a pool amongst the greenery overlooking the sea and a table under a tree

© Demian Golovaty
All these factors contribute to make this garden a true work of art and an unique experience.

© Demian Golovaty
