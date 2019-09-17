World
Undisclosed Office / Turman Romano

  17 September, 2019
  Curated by María Francisca González
Undisclosed Office / Turman Romano
Undisclosed Office / Turman Romano, © Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

© Yoav Gurin

  • Architects

    Turman Romano

  • Location

    Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Yarden Turman and Yossi Romano

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

Text description provided by the architects. An undisclosed cyber security startup asked Turman Romano to design a sprawling 1,000 m2 blank canvas for their new offices. There was one condition before signing the contract, the architecture studio had to promise to keep a mysterious lid on the company's classified identity.

© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

The company of note was previously squashed into a space half the size (500 square meters). The expansion they were facing was huge and it they wanted to start working in the "the coolest office in the city" They gave Turman Romano the reigns.

© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

The office lies within Israel's first and most famous tower in the center of Tel Aviv. Before Turman Romano undertook the challenge, the space was boxy, cramped and - frankly - depressing. They set-out to knock down all the walls and liberate the space with a sprawling open plan.

© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

Three open-space work areas, seven private offices and three meeting rooms fall off of the huge central recreational area. Fit with an open kitchen, dining area and chilling zone; this centerpiece facilitates natural flows of movement and space throughout the entire space.

© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin
New Office Plan
New Office Plan
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

Due to the secrecy of the company's operations, the theme is anonymity. Layers of secrecy were materialised via wall-art locked behind enormous metal nets, wooden planks cast over glass dividers, optical illusions, misleading walls, repetitive frames and never-ending tables. The colour black is prominent throughout the whole office, letting employees disappear into the eternal darkness of the companys mystery.

© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

There is a fun room for video games, a giant egg for napping, huge desks for coding, loads of books for inspiration, endless plants for quiet reminders and pictures for pondering Characteristic of Turman Romano s distinct style, which can be seen throughout all their office projects, natural materials are celebrated through a seamless integration of wood, concrete, metal and greenery.

© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

Project location

Turman Romano
Turman Romano
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Renovation Israel
Cite: "Undisclosed Office / Turman Romano" 17 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

