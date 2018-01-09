World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Conrad San Roman Flores
  6. 2016
  7. Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores

Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores

  • 09:00 - 9 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores
Save this picture!
Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores, © Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

© Renzo Rebagliati © Renzo Rebagliati © Renzo Rebagliati © Renzo Rebagliati + 32

  • Collaborator

    Gabriela Rivera

  • Constructor

    Bronco Construcción

  • Structure, Electrical installations and Sanitary

    Bronco Construcción
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. The place is a condominium of beach houses 90 km at south of Lima, formed by "twin" lots arranged on an esplanade at the edge of the sea. Due to the double lots, each one has three free fronts and a blind one that is the party wall.

Save this picture!
Isometric Diagram
Isometric Diagram

The house is articulated by the outside circulation (staircase) and a central patio-garden. The starcaise unfolds as an ascending envelope along the three free fronts, is not only conceived as a vertical connection element, but also as a path that generates horizontal relations between spaces.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

The essence of the project lies in the experimentation with the path and the spatial limits. The path is the protagonist, integrates with the boundaries-edges generating continuity relations with directions and trajectories. The trajectory proposes the transition between the circulation-preamble, the entrance-threshold and the space-room as fluid as possible, almost ethereal. The house is not a sum of rooms, but a single room that is transformed as you travel. This transformation or transition from circulation spaces to room spaces and vice versa is determined by vertical and horizontal planes whose directions integrate an analysis of visuals, spatial sensations, container boundaries, function and aesthetics.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The programmatic requirements were demanding (as many rooms as possible) and, at first, a grid was created that maximized the use of space, calculating the greater number of rooms. This analysis permitted to have a reference, with the objective that the final design does not have deficit of rooms with respect to the maximum capacity that the land could offer.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Due to the elongated geometry of the lot, a central opening was placed, the garden patio, which organizes the rooms around and addresses the optimal technical requirements of comfort, such as adequate natural lighting and the possibility of having cross ventilation in all rooms. In the first floor are located the bedrooms, in the second the social area and in the third the barbecue area and pool.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Peru
Cite: "Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores" 09 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/873856/casa-slash-conrad-san-roman-flores/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »