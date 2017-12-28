World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. AR Arquitetos
  6. 2016
  7. Terracota Apartment / AR Arquitetos

Terracota Apartment / AR Arquitetos

  • 15:00 - 28 December, 2017
Terracota Apartment / AR Arquitetos
Terracota Apartment / AR Arquitetos, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba + 13

  • Architects

    AR Arquitetos

  • Location

    Rua Dr. Gabriel dos Santos - Santa Cecilia, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba

  • Authors

    Marina Acayaba, Juan Pablo Rosenberg

  • Team

    Rafael Chvaicer

  • Engineering

    Engecor Engenharia
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The project began by rearranging the internal organization of the original floor plan in order to create an opened office which communicates with the whole area around it, generating greater fluidity in the living area, kitchen and bedrooms.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

A metallic shelf that can be seen as the main element of the apartment was built. Made in a burgundy metal sheet with a few niches this element works in three dimensions, setting different spaces up: the same shelf transforms itself into lighting for the living area, office table, support for the bar, as well as finishing layer for the corridor that leads to the bedrooms. The whole apartment is marked by the set of burgundy metal sheet and wood panel, creating a common aesthetic language for the whole apartment.

The kitchen was separated from the living room by a Wood panel with flexible openings, being able to remain shut or opened, as needed. This same panel includes the front door forming a type of internal façade. By the intimate area this shelf made it possible to enlarge the main bedroom, now turned into a suite, enabling more closet space for the client.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
See more:

