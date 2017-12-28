Terracota Apartment / AR Arquitetos

+ 13

Architects AR Arquitetos

Location Rua Dr. Gabriel dos Santos - Santa Cecilia, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Loading...

Authors Marina Acayaba, Juan Pablo Rosenberg

Team Rafael Chvaicer

Engineering Engecor Engenharia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project began by rearranging the internal organization of the original floor plan in order to create an opened office which communicates with the whole area around it, generating greater fluidity in the living area, kitchen and bedrooms.

A metallic shelf that can be seen as the main element of the apartment was built. Made in a burgundy metal sheet with a few niches this element works in three dimensions, setting different spaces up: the same shelf transforms itself into lighting for the living area, office table, support for the bar, as well as finishing layer for the corridor that leads to the bedrooms. The whole apartment is marked by the set of burgundy metal sheet and wood panel, creating a common aesthetic language for the whole apartment.

The kitchen was separated from the living room by a Wood panel with flexible openings, being able to remain shut or opened, as needed. This same panel includes the front door forming a type of internal façade. By the intimate area this shelf made it possible to enlarge the main bedroom, now turned into a suite, enabling more closet space for the client.