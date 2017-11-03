AC House / Estudio GM ARQ

+ 35

Collaborators Leonel Graziano, Inés Castagnola, Jorgelina Polonara, Guadalupe Parada

Structure Eduardo Diner More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The property, located in Los Lagos, Nordelta, was designed as two crossbars forming a T. The ground floor takes the width of the land between lateral retreats and opens to the back garden, so it can be integrated to the main public rooms.

In addition, the access was relegated to achieve a generous garden space in the front, which allows to enjoy views and cross ventilation to the green spaces.

The upper floor houses a master suite with bathroom and dressing room, and two bedrooms sharing a second bathroom. Through the operation of crossing a plant with the other it was possible to capture distant views of the greens and the lagoon in the bedrooms of the tips, while the central one enjoys a generous terrace that hierarchizes it. The south facade was solved completely closed, without windows, to avoid the visual contact with the contiguous land.

The structural and constructive solution includes reinforced concrete, RETAK brick walls to ensure optimal thermal insulation, aluminum carpentry with DVH and mineral cement finish.