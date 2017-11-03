World
  AC House / Estudio GM ARQ

AC House / Estudio GM ARQ

  3 November, 2017
AC House / Estudio GM ARQ
© Alejandro Peral
  Collaborators

    Leonel Graziano, Inés Castagnola, Jorgelina Polonara, Guadalupe Parada

  Structure

    Eduardo Diner
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Alejandro Peral
Text description provided by the architects. The property, located in Los Lagos, Nordelta, was designed as two crossbars forming a T. The ground floor takes the width of the land between lateral retreats and opens to the back garden, so it can be integrated to the main public rooms.

© Alejandro Peral
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Alejandro Peral
In addition, the access was relegated to achieve a generous garden space in the front, which allows to enjoy views and cross ventilation to the green spaces.

© Alejandro Peral
The upper floor houses a master suite with bathroom and dressing room, and two bedrooms sharing a second bathroom. Through the operation of crossing a plant with the other it was possible to capture distant views of the greens and the lagoon in the bedrooms of the tips, while the central one enjoys a generous terrace that hierarchizes it. The south facade was solved completely closed, without windows, to avoid the visual contact with the contiguous land.

Scheme
Scheme

The structural and constructive solution includes reinforced concrete, RETAK brick walls to ensure optimal thermal insulation, aluminum carpentry with DVH and mineral cement finish.

© Alejandro Peral
Cite: "AC House / Estudio GM ARQ" [Casa AC / Estudio GM ARQ] 03 Nov 2017. ArchDaily.

