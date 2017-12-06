World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Mexico
  5. La Metropolitana
  6. 2017
  7. NOMA Mexico / La Metropolitana + Studio Arq.

NOMA Mexico / La Metropolitana + Studio Arq.

NOMA Mexico / La Metropolitana + Studio Arq.
NOMA Mexico / La Metropolitana + Studio Arq., © Jason Loucas
© Jason Loucas

© Jason Loucas © Mauricio Guerrero © Jason Loucas © Jason Loucas + 29

  • Architects

    La Metropolitana, Studio Arquitectos

  • Location

    Tulum, Mexico

  • Concept and Design

    La Metropolitana

  • Project Manager

    Annika de las Heras

  • Art direction / Interior design

    La Metropolitana / Cecilia Leon de la barra

  • Area

    866.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Jason Loucas, Mauricio Guerrero, Issamel Moreno

  • Construction

    Studio Arquitectos

  • Furniture

    La Metropolitana

  • Accessories and table setting curator

    Cecilia Leon de la Barra

  • Lighting project

    Marco Villa Mateos / Cecilia Leon de la Barra / La Metropolitana

  • Landscape Design

    Raina Weberbi
© Jason Loucas
© Jason Loucas

Text description provided by the architects. La Metropolitana is a 100% Mexican company that focuses on design. Our work’s expression is directly related to the depth of thought given to each and every one of our creative and production processes. 

© Jason Loucas
© Jason Loucas

The design inspiration behind Noma Mexico came from the values that both companies share. To talk about Noma is synonymous to the highest quality and sophistication, as well as innovation and the ability to set new trends. Mexican culture plays a very important role in our conceptualization process; our country’s history and traditions drive our work as designers.

Plan
Plan

A mixture of Mexican concepts surrounding food –such as the traditional markets that can be found throughout the country– inspired this architectonic project. 

© Jason Loucas
© Jason Loucas

We have taken some of fundamental elements of these markets and have implemented them with a more formal and functional tone. Examples of this include the cover solutions and heights, as well as the elimination of any visual barrier impacting the view into the open kitchen. This provided every costumer with a unique experience in which they were able to appreciate the intricate cooking processes, like tortillas being prepared on a comal, one of the most ancient rituals in Mexican culinary culture Life in the great cities has made us less capable of connecting with the wilderness. In a world where everything seems to be so structured, we find it fundamental to recover our adaptive nature in order to feel the soil with our own feet again and in doing so we can realize that change relies on uncertainty.

Section BB
Section BB

This concept inspired us to create a line of furniture designed specifically for NOMA Mexico. The goal was to provide the costumer with a unique dining experience that stands out from the classic “fine dining” structure, while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

© Jason Loucas
© Jason Loucas

© Issamel Moreno © Issamel Moreno © Issamel Moreno © Issamel Moreno + 29

The collection is compiled by a series of campaign pieces, made from regional materials from the Yucatan Penninsula including: Chukum, Berjeke, Tzalam wood, gravel and local textiles. They are hand crafted by Mexican carpenters, who are true masters of their trade. The furniture can be assembled and disassembled allowing the flexibility for the costumer to enjoy the comfort he is used to whether in the depth of the jungle, the desert or the even the mountains.

© Jason Loucas
© Jason Loucas

Cite: "NOMA Mexico / La Metropolitana + Studio Arq." [NOMA México / La Metropolitana + Studio Arquitectos] 06 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/872813/noma-mexico-la-metropolitana-plus-studio-arq/> ISSN 0719-8884

