NOMA Mexico / La Metropolitana + Studio Arq.

Architects La Metropolitana, Studio Arquitectos

Location Tulum, Mexico

Concept and Design La Metropolitana

Project Manager Annika de las Heras

Art direction / Interior design La Metropolitana / Cecilia Leon de la barra

Area 866.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photography Jason Loucas, Mauricio Guerrero, Issamel Moreno

Construction Studio Arquitectos

Furniture La Metropolitana

Accessories and table setting curator Cecilia Leon de la Barra

Lighting project Marco Villa Mateos / Cecilia Leon de la Barra / La Metropolitana

Landscape Design Raina Weberbi More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. La Metropolitana is a 100% Mexican company that focuses on design. Our work’s expression is directly related to the depth of thought given to each and every one of our creative and production processes.

The design inspiration behind Noma Mexico came from the values that both companies share. To talk about Noma is synonymous to the highest quality and sophistication, as well as innovation and the ability to set new trends. Mexican culture plays a very important role in our conceptualization process; our country’s history and traditions drive our work as designers.

A mixture of Mexican concepts surrounding food –such as the traditional markets that can be found throughout the country– inspired this architectonic project.

We have taken some of fundamental elements of these markets and have implemented them with a more formal and functional tone. Examples of this include the cover solutions and heights, as well as the elimination of any visual barrier impacting the view into the open kitchen. This provided every costumer with a unique experience in which they were able to appreciate the intricate cooking processes, like tortillas being prepared on a comal, one of the most ancient rituals in Mexican culinary culture Life in the great cities has made us less capable of connecting with the wilderness. In a world where everything seems to be so structured, we find it fundamental to recover our adaptive nature in order to feel the soil with our own feet again and in doing so we can realize that change relies on uncertainty.

This concept inspired us to create a line of furniture designed specifically for NOMA Mexico. The goal was to provide the costumer with a unique dining experience that stands out from the classic “fine dining” structure, while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

The collection is compiled by a series of campaign pieces, made from regional materials from the Yucatan Penninsula including: Chukum, Berjeke, Tzalam wood, gravel and local textiles. They are hand crafted by Mexican carpenters, who are true masters of their trade. The furniture can be assembled and disassembled allowing the flexibility for the costumer to enjoy the comfort he is used to whether in the depth of the jungle, the desert or the even the mountains.