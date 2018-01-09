Almares Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

-
Architects
-
LocationSantos - São Paulo, Brazil
-
AuthorsReinach, Maurício Mendonça
-
Area4481.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
CollaboratorsTony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Luena Vettorazzo, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Flávia Henriques, Manuel Tojal, Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto.
-
LightningFranco + Fortes Lighting Design
-
Electric InstallationsRasmoska Castellani
-
Hydraulic InstallationsRasmoska Castellani Paisagismo: Barbieri + Gorski Arquitetos Associados
-
StructureCampanhia de Projetos
-
ConstructionConstrutora CPD
Text description provided by the architects. A building constructed in 1970 decade was disable because of its inappropriate preservation. A completely renovation and a modern design were requested to follow the city revitalization.
The goal was a renovation of the building as well as of the surroundings, thus the sidewalks were enlarged and a new street paving was made.
Moreover, a new attached site was acquired so that a parking lot could be located.
The ground floor, previously closed and turned to indoors, is now open and facing the street. It also hosts an art gallery and a café – both surrounded by a large water mirror - attracting the outside pedestrians to enter.
The roof top floor, that was earlier only a technical slab, was turned into a collective living space and a city lookout along with an auditorium and an event space. Apart from the new uses of the public areas, the main proposal was creating a metallic sunscreen panel, that completely covers the west façade and goes until the top, becoming a generous pergola. The existing mosaic tile coating remained, but with a new layout andcovered with a secondary metallic skin.