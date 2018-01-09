World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2016
Almares Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  15:00 - 9 January, 2018
Almares Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
Almares Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 32

  • Collaborators

    Tony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Luena Vettorazzo, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Flávia Henriques, Manuel Tojal, Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto.

  • Lightning

    Franco + Fortes Lighting Design

  • Electric Installations

    Rasmoska Castellani

  • Hydraulic Installations

    Rasmoska Castellani Paisagismo: Barbieri + Gorski Arquitetos Associados

  • Structure

    Campanhia de Projetos

  • Construction

    Construtora CPD
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. A building constructed in 1970 decade was disable because of its inappropriate preservation. A completely renovation and a modern design were requested to follow the city revitalization.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The goal was a renovation of the building as well as of the surroundings, thus the sidewalks were enlarged and a new street paving was made.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Moreover, a new attached site was acquired so that a parking lot could be located.

Planta - Térreo
Planta - Térreo

The ground floor, previously closed and turned to indoors, is now open and facing the street. It also hosts an art gallery and a café – both surrounded by a large water mirror - attracting the outside pedestrians to enter.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The roof top floor, that was earlier only a technical slab, was turned into a collective living space and a city lookout along with an auditorium and an event space. Apart from the new uses of the public areas, the main proposal was creating a metallic sunscreen panel, that completely covers the west façade and goes until the top, becoming a generous pergola. The existing mosaic tile coating remained, but with a new layout andcovered with a secondary metallic skin.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
