Almares Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

+ 32

Architects Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

Location Santos - São Paulo, Brazil

Authors Reinach, Maurício Mendonça

Area 4481.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Tony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Luena Vettorazzo, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Flávia Henriques, Manuel Tojal, Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto.

Lightning Franco + Fortes Lighting Design

Electric Installations Rasmoska Castellani

Hydraulic Installations Rasmoska Castellani Paisagismo: Barbieri + Gorski Arquitetos Associados

Structure Campanhia de Projetos

Construction Construtora CPD More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A building constructed in 1970 decade was disable because of its inappropriate preservation. A completely renovation and a modern design were requested to follow the city revitalization.

The goal was a renovation of the building as well as of the surroundings, thus the sidewalks were enlarged and a new street paving was made.

Moreover, a new attached site was acquired so that a parking lot could be located.

The ground floor, previously closed and turned to indoors, is now open and facing the street. It also hosts an art gallery and a café – both surrounded by a large water mirror - attracting the outside pedestrians to enter.

The roof top floor, that was earlier only a technical slab, was turned into a collective living space and a city lookout along with an auditorium and an event space. Apart from the new uses of the public areas, the main proposal was creating a metallic sunscreen panel, that completely covers the west façade and goes until the top, becoming a generous pergola. The existing mosaic tile coating remained, but with a new layout andcovered with a secondary metallic skin.