Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Avanca / nu.ma | unipessoal

House in Avanca / nu.ma | unipessoal

Save this project
House in Avanca / nu.ma | unipessoal

© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio+ 67

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Houses
Avanca, Portugal
  • Architects: nu.ma | unipessoal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sosoares, Madeira de Riga, Mármore Valverde
  • Author:Nuno Silva
  • Civil Engineer:Nuno França
  • Electric Engineer:José Carlos Lopes
  • Thermic Engineer:Maria Luísa Gomes Pereira
  • Construction:Construtora de Loureiro
  • City:Avanca
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The Site

The lot, where the house is inserted, have a non-regular shape, longitudinal and perpendicular to the street Dr. Egas Moniz, Avanca. The solar orientation (from the street to the interior) is North - South. Concerning the topography, the lot has a slope of 85cm, from the entrance.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Inserted in a consolidated urban area, and to ensure the privacy, the program of the house was turned exclusively to the interior of the lot.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Sketch 01
Sketch 01
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Formal and Functional Constraints

Being inserted in a planning with approved rules, the shape of the building was restring by those rules and the principal volume should have 9x9m and two floors. On south of this volume another volume with 6m length and with only one floor.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

We start with a platform merged on the terrain, were the house was inserted.

To avoid the massive effect of the building on the elevations, we designed a set of lines, merging the floors and establishing some rules on the windows and facade finishes. The result was the division of the elevations in three equal parts: S0+S1+S2 (2.1+2.1+2.1m)

This rule allowed to create a recess, trough the rotation of the section S0, to emphasise the entrance on the house.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Program

Concerning the program of the house, the interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. The social/service area, at the ground-floor, is composed by the entrance hall, the toilet, obbice/library, kitchen, dining/living room, garage and laundry.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

On the 1st floor, the private area, is composed by the rooms; toilet and the master suite. The master suite as a direct access to the exterior terrace at south. This last one with a exterior connection to the exterior swimming pool on the ground floor

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
nu.ma | unipessoal
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Avanca / nu.ma | unipessoal" 07 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/872336/house-in-avanca-na-unipessoal> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ivo Tavares Studio

1:1:1 住宅 / nu.ma | unipessoal

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream