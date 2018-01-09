World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. Beijing Architectural Design and Research Institute (BIAD)
  6. 2011
  7. Jiaxing Innovation Park Exhibition Center / BIAD

Jiaxing Innovation Park Exhibition Center / BIAD

  • 19:00 - 9 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jiaxing Innovation Park Exhibition Center / BIAD
Save this picture!
Jiaxing Innovation Park Exhibition Center / BIAD, © Zhou Ruogu
© Zhou Ruogu

© Zhou Ruogu © Zhou Ruogu © Zhou Ruogu © Zhou Ruogu + 38

  • Construction Unit

    Beijing Science and Technology Park Construction(Group) Limited by Share Ltd

  • Equipment

    Shen Zheng, Xu Tingting

  • Electricity

    Han Quansheng, Shi Honggang

  • Economy

    Zhang Biao

  • Structural Form

    concrete frame

  • Design Time

    2009

  • Total Site Area

    9,680 m2

  • Total Built Area

    2,380 m2

  • Building Height

    11 m2

  • Facade Materials

    cement hanging plate, glass facade
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Zhou Ruogu
© Zhou Ruogu

Text description provided by the architects. Dynamic experience of architecture

Located in Xiuzhou New Area ,Zhejiang Province, and built in 2011, sandwiched between the corner of two city roads- Zhongshan West Road and Xiuqing Road- Jiaxing Innovation Park Exhibition Centerof North Branch Construction is one of south entrance to the commercial pedestrian street of the Beijing Science and Technology Park Yangtze River Delta innovation Business District 1 # block .

Save this picture!
© Zhou Ruogu
© Zhou Ruogu

The architect tries to use the way of dynamic expression to emphasize the direction and guidance of the Exhibition Center. At the same time of realizing iconic, the architecture has become a dynamic line of sight guide for the north main building group of the Innovation Park.

The volume extends parallel to the main city road, and the commanding height of it tends to the city center, attenuating to the small fluctuations after the large ups and downs, turning northward through the crossroads ,becoming a formation of gentle extension. The changing outline creates a strong rhythm, leading the sight into the main building of the Innovation Park.

Save this picture!
© Zhou Ruogu
© Zhou Ruogu

The interior space of the building is composed of a plurality of parallel quadrilateral bodies in series. As the slope of each quadrilateral outer wall gradually increases, the inner space of continuous change is formed, which brings a dynamic experience.

The combination of multiple progressive slopes outside the building makes the building more extensible and directional, and the point of view interacts with the skin to form a smooth and continuous visual image.

Save this picture!
© Zhou Ruogu
© Zhou Ruogu

The upper and lower floors of the structure interpenetrate each other, and the open design allows an unobstructed view of the indoor, which extends from the north and south curtain walls to the outdoor, forming a sight corridor. The light is projected into the interior through the roof striped lighting belts, producing a good illumination at the same time of forming a strong sense of rhythm. In the staircase, the sunlight through the transparent glass ceiling is rendered, resulting in changes in light and shadow, which enriches the original monotonous traffic space.

Save this picture!
© Zhou Ruogu
© Zhou Ruogu

The exterior decoration materials of the building are mainly made up of cement fiber board and glass: the glass is smooth and light, and the cement fiber board is rough and heavy, which forms a contrast. Based on the plasticity of the cement fiberboard, the surface texture of panels is made into different width, and each follows the inclined angle of the outer wall, which makes its more tight stripes closely conform to the changes of the building volume, strengthening the dynamic effect.

Save this picture!
© Zhou Ruogu
© Zhou Ruogu

The glass facade frames in the form of dislocation in the north and south walls, while in the form of poly line in the east and west walls; the "V" type structural column serves as cantilever support of the main entrance , and these details are undoubtedly to help the building "jump" in the vision of people.

Save this picture!
© Zhou Ruogu
© Zhou Ruogu

"I hope to show more rhythms in the building of the solidified music." said Dou Zhi, the architect. Jiaxing Innovation Park Exhibition Center is different from the general form of the building, more like a sculpture in the environment.

“Continuous polygonal line” is the most used design technique ,which sketches out undulating shape, continuous space, extending sight, shifting light and shadow, changing details, bringing a string of feelings of novelty, fashion, avant-garde, and constant visual surprises.

Save this picture!
© Zhou Ruogu
© Zhou Ruogu
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "Jiaxing Innovation Park Exhibition Center / BIAD" 09 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/872318/jiaxing-innovation-park-exhibition-center-of-north-branch-construction-beijing-architectural-design-and-research-institute-biad/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhou Ruogu

北科建嘉兴创新园展示中心 / 北京市建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »