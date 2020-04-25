World
  Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA

Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA

Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses
Cuernavaca, Mexico
  • Architects: PRODUCTORA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Novaceramic, Premex
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Text description provided by the architects. The program of this single-family dwelling is resolved in four staggered volumes each with a 5 x 5 meter footprint. The staggering occurs both in plan and cross-section, and responds to different conditions. The staggered plan responds to the integration into the project of an existing large tree on the site, and the positioning of a garage.

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Sections
Sections
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

The staggered cross-section corresponds to the slope of the site, forming connections between the different spaces that are set off from each other vertically. The double-height dining room functions as the home’s principal space, articulating the program by means of the central staircase that links all of the vertically staggered spaces. To build the house as economically as possible, the chosen construction system is based on hollow brick load-bearing walls and beam/block floor slabs.

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Exposed brick was used for the interior, while the exterior has a cement render, creating a monolithic appearance. This unconventional use of exposed brick inverts the finishes: the brick that we usually find on external wall surfaces is employed here in the interior, creating a warmer feel to the rooms. As a result, the interior spaces present a striking texture that is balanced with the simple terrazzo floors and exposed concrete beam ceilings.The external terraces complete the composition, functioning as immediate extensions of the interior spaces with the beam/block floor slabs continuing outside, while the exposed brick is repeated in the floors.

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Originally published on May 24, 2017. 

Project gallery

About this office
PRODUCTORA
Office

Products

Concrete Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA" 25 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/872041/casa-tello-productora/> ISSN 0719-8884

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

交错住宅 / PRODUCTORA

