  The Second Floor / Atelier Boter

The Second Floor / Atelier Boter

  20:00 - 30 April, 2019
  Curated by Han Zhang
The Second Floor / Atelier Boter
dining. Image © Milu Wang
dining. Image © Milu Wang

  • Interiors Designers

    Atelier Boter

  • Location

    Kaohsiung, Taiwan

  • Category

    Houses Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Wen Shan Foo, Chung Kai Hsieh

  • Client

    Wenfung Furniture Design

  • Blacksmith

    NamiXII Design Work

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Milu Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The Second Floor, as it’s named, is situated on the second floor of a teak furniture show house. It is the residence of the show house owner, overlooking the show house on its balcony.

dining_kitchen. Image © Milu Wang
dining_kitchen. Image © Milu Wang

The space is designed to emphasize the teak furniture as the residence also acts as a platform to showcase how their furniture is accommodated in a living space. Light coloured materials are used as a background to highlight the dark brown colour of teak. 

living. Image © Milu Wang
living. Image © Milu Wang

As the original structure is of steel with iron sheet cladding, trapping undesired transferred heat in the space, the roof and exterior walls have been strengthened with heat insulation, with added wall openings on the south and north sides, in response to the high heat of summer. 

section
section
corridor. Image © Milu Wang
corridor. Image © Milu Wang

The layout of The Second Floor allows cross ventilation albeit having partitions along the south side. Utilizing the height of the space, the height of the bedroom walls has been compromised with a gap on top, allowing south-north airflow even when the doors are closed. 

plan
plan
bedroom1. Image © Milu Wang
bedroom1. Image © Milu Wang

An offset along the bedrooms is given in order to allow airflow in the east-west direction. It allows an extended semi-private space for the bedrooms, expanding their space physically and visually. 

bedroom2. Image © Milu Wang
bedroom2. Image © Milu Wang
partition. Image © Milu Wang
partition. Image © Milu Wang

The selection of materials for the roof and walls is according to different spatial requirements. The ceiling, of locally made wood wool cement board, performs good sound insulation for the open dining/living/tea tasting space; diatomite wall finish is used for the tatami room in order to mediate the humidity in the closed space; OSB boards are used as a wall finish at the stairs combined with colours that give depth to its height.

stairs_wall. Image © Milu Wang
stairs_wall. Image © Milu Wang
tatami room. Image © Milu Wang
tatami room. Image © Milu Wang
dining_tatami. Image © Milu Wang
dining_tatami. Image © Milu Wang
entrance. Image © Milu Wang
entrance. Image © Milu Wang

Atelier Boter
Cite: "The Second Floor / Atelier Boter" 30 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/871272/the-second-floor-atelier-boter/> ISSN 0719-8884

dining. Image © Milu Wang

