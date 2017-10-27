World
  7. House N / Estudio GM ARQ

House N / Estudio GM ARQ

  • 13:00 - 27 October, 2017
House N / Estudio GM ARQ
  • Architects

    Estudio GM ARQ

  • Location

    Belén de Escobar, Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    Adrian Govetto, Lucas Mansilla, Marcelo Forja

  • Area

    320.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alejandro Peral
Text description provided by the architects. In the beginning, this house was planned as a weekend residence, but with the progress of the project, the owners were enthusiastic about transforming it into a permanent home. So, certain sectors were expanded, but the original proposal of a white box supported on volumes of exposed concrete, remained.

In order to channel one of the owner’s passions, the garage was given a special prominence, separating it from the rest of the house and designing it so that it could also function as a mechanical workshop and as an exhibition space for vehicles.

The rest of the project included the design of the public area on the ground floor, formed by the kitchen, the big living-room and an en suite bedroom for eventual guests, which also functions as a TV and rest room.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The upper floor houses the children’s bedrooms with a shared bathroom and the main suite, with large dimensions and a careful design in the bathroom, which takes advantage of the views to the lagoon.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Cite: "House N / Estudio GM ARQ" 27 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/871143/casa-n-estudio-gm-arq/>

