Aracari House / Diego Rodríguez Romano

Text description provided by the architects. Found at the Occidental side of the Central Valley, in a town called Atenas. The house offers its users peace and a comfortable atmosphere away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A place to lay back that stands immersed between coffee plantations mixed with tropical dry forest trees and a lovely weather that characterizes this town.

The access to the property stands out with an outstanding vertical volume coral stone plated, joined by a wooden pergola, breaking out with the horizontal element in the composition. It also works as the main lobby that functions to incorporate and organize the space.

The west aisle directs us clearly to the private area of the house where we can find the bedrooms. At the east sector the social area stands combining internal and external functions depending on the user necessities and the weather shifts.

Aracari's House deck is built over the terrain level and incentivizes relax and enjoyment under the sun. It has a Jacuzzi with a capacity for three people with amazing panoramic views from the east and in direct contact with the exuberant tropical nature.

It’s simple, single-gradient roof and broad eaves fly over the housing as a protective element of the different climatic factors. Also, it´s south ascending morphology creates enough height combined with efficient cross-over ventilation that generates a comfortable temperature for every space in the house.