All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  Mexico
  JRA Arquitectos
  2016
  7. Álika Residencial / JRA Arquitectos

Álika Residencial / JRA Arquitectos

  • 20:00 - 9 January, 2018
Álika Residencial / JRA Arquitectos
Álika Residencial / JRA Arquitectos, © Santiamén
© Santiamén

  • Architects

    JRA Arquitectos

  • Location

    Veracruz, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Javier Ruiz Anitua

  • Construction

    INTRA Desarrollos;

  • Structural Design

    Ing. Alan Alonso Rivers.

  • Area

    482400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Santiamén
© Santiamén
Álika Residencial is located on an irregularly shaped property with a total area of ​​48.24 hectares, located in the northern part of the city of Veracruz, Veracruz. It is divided into 5 stages, each of which is a super block with an indoor vehicular circuit with access control.

© Santiamén
The first stage which is accessed from the road and through the neighboring subdivision, has a guardhouse with controlled access. There is also the showroom, our sales office, which sells with the innovation of its design and its green walls, fulfilling its urban landmark function by becoming the symbol of Álika.

Plans
Plans

Passing the access is the park, an extensive green area with species of native trees of the area, which were replanted of the same property. We have parking places, playgrounds, picnic area and a small lake.

© Santiamén
The development has all the underground facilities. The design of the roads seeks to have fluid traffic at peak times, as well as concentrate public transport only to certain main corridors, in the same way priority is given to pedestrians and to the use of alternative transportation routes, such as bicycles.

© Santiamén
• Urban context (services, mobility, density, etc.)

The property is located within the urban spot of the north, its land use is housing in congruence with the surrounding developments, with an approved density of 4,000 homes, although in the current project of Álika have only 2,400 homes to offer Greater green areas and coexistence.

© Santiamén
It is a location that has gained surplus value, as over the years large commercial areas have been developed with all services, schools, convenience stores, cinemas and squares within walking distance. It connects to the city center of Veracruz in a few minutes thanks to the fast communication routes and the availability of public transportation routes.

Section 01
Section 01

Currently, 7 different bus routes pass through the access of Álika.

• Environmental Context

In Álika, the topography of the building was an essential part of the design, since the unevenness ranges from +25.00 msnm in the lower areas to +60.00 msnm in the highest points, and a gradual fading with a maximum slope of 2.5% was achieved in the stages where metal mold is used. The movement of land was crucial for development, as it would be filled only with the land without adding more material. In the same way, the sanitary and pluvial network was designed respecting the natural rainfall of the terrain.

© Santiamén
• Social Context (profile of users, socioeconomic level of the area, economic vocation, etc.)

The profile of the users is mainly families with children under 10 years old, integrated of 4 people on average, there are also single people and older adults although in a lower percentage. The socioeconomic level of clients is in segments C and C +, in most cases they are people who are buying their first home or people who lived in the neighborhoods and identify the project as the best block in the north.

© Santiamén
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Álika Residencial / JRA Arquitectos" 09 Jan 2018. ArchDaily.

