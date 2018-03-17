World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Italy
  5. bergmeisterwolf architekten
  6. 2008
  7. Barth Office Sculpture / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Barth Office Sculpture / bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • 05:00 - 17 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Barth Office Sculpture / bergmeisterwolf architekten
Save this picture!
Barth Office Sculpture / bergmeisterwolf architekten, © Humaus Hertha
© Humaus Hertha

© Humaus Hertha © Humaus Hertha © Humaus Hertha © Humaus Hertha + 12

  • Architects

    bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • Location

    39042 Brixen, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

  • Architect in Charge

    Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf with Christian Schwienbaher

  • Area

    722.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2008

  • Photographs

    Humaus Hertha
Save this picture!
© Humaus Hertha
© Humaus Hertha

Text description provided by the architects. A new office corpus was added to the existing shop floor planned in the 1960s by othmar barth for his company. The barth company is well-known for their high-quality craftsmanship and we also work together on a different construction project.

Save this picture!
© Humaus Hertha
© Humaus Hertha

These individual characteristics were taken into account in the new structure’s form. The three-story building stands freely in a defined area, solely touching the edge of this area with parts of various levels. A hexagon with numerous “arms” is the underlying form. On the inside, various materials blend together.

Save this picture!
© Humaus Hertha
© Humaus Hertha
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Humaus Hertha
© Humaus Hertha

A glassed area separates the new building from the existing shop floor, acting as a seam between the old and the new. The work of art “large sculpture for small balcony” is displayed on one of the protruding “arms” of the office sculpture.

Save this picture!
© Humaus Hertha
© Humaus Hertha
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Office buildings Italy
Cite: "Barth Office Sculpture / bergmeisterwolf architekten" 17 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/871040/barth-office-sculpture-bergmeisterwolf-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »