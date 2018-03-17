Barth Office Sculpture / bergmeisterwolf architekten

+ 12

Architects bergmeisterwolf architekten

Location 39042 Brixen, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

Architect in Charge Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf with Christian Schwienbaher

Area 722.0 m2

Project Year 2008

Photographs Humaus Hertha

Text description provided by the architects. A new office corpus was added to the existing shop floor planned in the 1960s by othmar barth for his company. The barth company is well-known for their high-quality craftsmanship and we also work together on a different construction project.

These individual characteristics were taken into account in the new structure’s form. The three-story building stands freely in a defined area, solely touching the edge of this area with parts of various levels. A hexagon with numerous “arms” is the underlying form. On the inside, various materials blend together.

A glassed area separates the new building from the existing shop floor, acting as a seam between the old and the new. The work of art “large sculpture for small balcony” is displayed on one of the protruding “arms” of the office sculpture.