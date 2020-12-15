Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Psychopedagogical Medical Center / Comas-Pont arquitectos

Psychopedagogical Medical Center / Comas-Pont arquitectos

  Curated by Danae Santibañez
Healthcare Center, Medical Facilities
Vic, Spain
  Architects: Comas-Pont arquitectos
  Area:  1657
  Year:  2015
  Photographs:  Adrià Goula
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arumí calefaccions, Construccions Metàl.iques Olot, Fusteria Rovira, Recubriments Granollers, Solermon,SA
  Architect In Charge:Comas-Pont arquitectos
  City:Vic
  Country:Spain
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. All rehabilitation services for people with mental illness are grouped in this building. The center is composed by the repetition of a 6m wide space module. A system of economic and energetically sustainable constructions, plus the domestic scale and the warmth of the interior spaces added to the relationship between building and nature, makes this a HEALTHY BUILDING.

© Adrià Goula

The building is placed in the outside of one of the main health centers of the city, surrounded by a park. The programe develops basically on the ground floor to facilitate the mobility of the users.

© Adrià Goula
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

All the rest of pavilions are displaced with their specific programs along a central courtyard adapted to the topography of the original terrain and separated from each other by gardens and orchards. The interstitial spaces between the access and the perimetral pavilions are occupied by the connecting ramps.

Cortesía de Comas-Pont arquitectos

The austerity of using a single cladding for facades and roofs contrasts with the appearance of greenhouses in the southern façades as a passive bioclimatic system and the use of wood as the main element in the interior spaces.

© Adrià Goula

The building has an economical, modular and high efficiency energy system that allows to adapt the energy demand according to the interior occupation and the external climate.

Diagram

A light and ventilated cover is proposed over a metallic structure. The roof section allows to ventilate the air chamber in summer and close it in winter to conserve the heat and radiate it in the interior with some automated mechanisms.

© Adrià Goula

The same happens in the south façade where a linear porch with a depth of 1.5m performs the function of a thermal mattress thanks to the greenhouse effect. These spaces have a practicable closure based on PVC curtains that can be closed in winter to accumulate heat (introduced in the interior through the ventilation system) or opening in summer leaving the porch as a sun protection element. The vegetation in these spaces is cultivated by the patients themselves as part of the rehabilitation therapy.

Section

The sustainability criteria has been essential throughout the construction process. The Energy Certification places the building in the category "A", the most efficient.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project location

Address:Carrer de Josep Maria Selva, 08500 Vic, Barcelona, Spain

