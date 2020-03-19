Visit Over 4,500 Museums and Sites Worldwide From Your Desk With Google Arts & Culture

Users now can virtually visit museums all over the world thanks to Google Arts & Culture. The project offers 360 ° views of places that can often be inaccessible due to financial costs or distance.

+ 6

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

The descriptions are very detailed, from the date to the material used in the paintings, sculptures or photographic works.

Save this picture! Sydney Opera House. © Isaac Benhese, via Unsplash

The Google Arts & Culture platform can also be used as a support for teachers as it brings historical information on cultural movements, materials, and texts related to the museums.

Access to Google Arts & Culture.

Via Canal do Ensino and Google Arts & Culture. Note: This article was originally published on April 20, 2017, and updated on March 19, 2020.