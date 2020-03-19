Visit Over 4,500 Museums and Sites Worldwide From Your Desk With Google Arts & Culture

Users now can virtually visit museums all over the world thanks to Google Arts & Culture. The project offers 360 ° views of places that can often be inaccessible due to financial costs or distance.
The descriptions are very detailed, from the date to the material used in the paintings, sculptures or photographic works.
The Google Arts & Culture platform can also be used as a support for teachers as it brings historical information on cultural movements, materials, and texts related to the museums.
Access to Google Arts & Culture.
Via Canal do Ensino and Google Arts & Culture. Note: This article was originally published on April 20, 2017, and updated on March 19, 2020.