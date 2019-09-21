World
  7. Rehabilitation of an Old Factory / PARC Architectes

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Rehabilitation of an Old Factory / PARC Architectes

  • 05:00 - 21 September, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Rehabilitation of an Old Factory / PARC Architectes
Rehabilitation of an Old Factory / PARC Architectes, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

© Thomas Lang © Thomas Lang © Thomas Lang © Thomas Lang + 13

© Thomas Lang
© Thomas Lang

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to convert an industrial building into an office building. We propose a simple and economical solution to adapt the factory’s spaces to new uses, while highlighting the architectural principles that led to the original construction.

© Thomas Lang
© Thomas Lang
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Thomas Lang
© Thomas Lang

The intervention focuses on the facades. Large windows, originally intended for industrial activities, are subdivided to facilitate the partitioning of interior spaces. By subdividing the existing constructive frame, the new windows give the building its office building status. The windows are subdivided with vertical mullions.

© Thomas Lang
© Thomas Lang
Scheme
Scheme
© Thomas Lang
© Thomas Lang

They are equipped with white aluminum chassis to increase the coefficient of natural light in the office spaces and prevent from thermal bridges. Positioned in the upper part of the window, aluminium sunshades protects the occupants from too much direct lighting and optimizes the working atmosphere.

© Thomas Lang
© Thomas Lang

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PARC Architectes
Office

Cite: "Rehabilitation of an Old Factory / PARC Architectes" 21 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/869891/rehabilitation-of-an-old-factory-parc-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

