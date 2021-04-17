We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House 24 / Park + Associates

© Edward Hendricks© Edward Hendricks© Edward Hendricks© Edward Hendricks+ 15

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Singapore
  • Architects: Park + Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  715
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Edward Hendricks
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Accoya, Gessi, Lamitak, Toto, Villeroy & Boch, Acor, American Walnut Timber, Crown Giga Chandelier 'Nemo', Mosaic tiles, Netzach
  • Architect In Charge:Lim Koon Park
  • Team:Christina Thean, Wong Zi Xin, Jeeraporn Prongsuriya, Mutiara Herawati
  • Main Contractor:Construkt Pte Ltd
  • Civil And Structural Engineer:CP Lim & Partners
  • M& E Engineer:N.A.
  • Quality Surveyor:CST Consultants
  • Landscape Contractor:Green Prospect Pte Ltd
  • Country:Singapore
© Edward Hendricks
Text description provided by the architects. In a usual circumstance, the front of the house is the most important - not in our case. House 24 is sited on a triangular plot, a constraint that we took on as an opportunity to really engage with the siting and planning of the house - to achieve a meaningful footprint that actualised the client’s spatial, functional, and privacy requirement. Moreover, the site adjoins a lushly landscaped state land that we endeavoured to take advantage of at every available opportunity and every habitable space.

© Edward Hendricks
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Edward Hendricks
As such, we turned the house away from the main road and neighbouring houses, and instead have the living spaces open out to the mature greenery beyond. The result is a massing comprising of two blocks which, when combined, define a V-shaped patio on the first floor that becomes the focal point of common activities and entertainment, borrowing views from the surrounding greenery.

© Edward Hendricks
The courtyard screen fronting the street is an exercise in rethinking the conventional entry sequence of residential dwellings, and an exploration in creating a more layered and sequential experience. It is experienced almost as a ritual space - serene and tranquil - marking the transition between the public and private.

Section
Section

It was also an opportunity to explore what timber craftsmanship might mean in contemporary architecture, and we envisioned the screen to be a well-crafted element with modern aesthetic and detailing. It eventually manifested itself as a refined and rhythmic facade, drawing attention to its delicate scale even as a structure that is over 8m high. A delightful pattern of light and shadow plays out over the course of each day whilst allowing sunlight to filter in and natural air to stream in, creating a relaxing ambience that reinforces the client’s desire to live in a home that reflected its tropical locality.

© Edward Hendricks
Originally published on April 25, 2017. 

Project gallery

About this office
Park + Associates
Office

Product

Concrete

Cite: "House 24 / Park + Associates" 17 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/869849/house-24-park-plus-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

墙影婆娑砖如剪 House 24 / Park + Associates

