World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Evelop Arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. S1 House / Evelop Arquitectura

S1 House / Evelop Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 13 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
S1 House / Evelop Arquitectura
Save this picture!
S1 House / Evelop Arquitectura, © Andrés Mondragón Padilla
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla

© Andrés Mondragón Padilla © Andrés Mondragón Padilla © Andrés Mondragón Padilla © Andrés Mondragón Padilla + 25

  • Project Director

    Arq. Eduardo Arturo González Hernández

  • Project Coordinator

    Arq. Betsabe Ramos Fernández

  • Structure Engineer

    Ing. Mauricio Martínez Alanís

  • Collaborators

    Lic. Diego Rodríguez Billerbeck, Bernardo Miranda Miranda, Ing. José Alfonso Murillo Gudiño 
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla

Text description provided by the architects. The studio house S1, is located in Zibatá, Querétaro (México).

The project starts by the concept of a young couple’s ego that is not yet in the phase of having kids, letting them enjoy of the internal ambience of the house.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla

There are two basic essences that unwrap throughout the spaces. The first one, is the intimacy of the private space and the second one, the openness of the social area. The materials used, help differentiate the social from the private area.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The access level, is made up of the lobby and a introvert hall that conducts the user with surprise, whether to the main room, or the stairs, which frames the amazing landscape and lead to the social area. The main room, with a suite concept, is the private space, with the fluency of a floor free of walls, that also frames a panoramic view of the landscape with 100% sliding windows that allow the access of natural light and crossed ventilation producing a harmonious ambience, surrounded by a window box with lavenders that generate more privacy, as well as visual continuity with the background landscape, while propagating pleasant natural scents within the space.  The dressing room plays the role of the division between the crystal bathroom and the bedroom. For this space, the floor was made out of wood to create a more warm and welcoming feeling.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla

The social area is in the lower floor and you may access it either from the garden or the main entrance. This area contains wide spaces that promote the absolute coexistence with a sensation of openness and incredible views of the landscape, using white marble floor to generate the sensation of a fresh, wide and illuminated space. The spaces included in this area are the studio, the living room, the kitchen/dining area, terrace, garden and services in an isolated, relaxed and harmonious ambience.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla

The orientation and the exploitation of the natural terrain, took a main role within the the design process. It was meant to create functional spaces that maintained the order and visual continuity, with a simple diagram of two horizontal crystal “L forms” and a vertical “L form” made of concrete.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla

For the project’s execution, it was built through a system of a hybrid structure of concrete walls and steel, allowing the finished details to be assembled, enabling a clean, ordered and efficient building site.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla
© Andrés Mondragón Padilla
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "S1 House / Evelop Arquitectura" [Casa S1 / Evelop Arquitectura] 13 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/869510/s1-house-evelop-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »