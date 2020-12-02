Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Portugal
  5. Murteira School Refurbishment / NOZ Arquitectura

Murteira School Refurbishment / NOZ Arquitectura

Save this project
Murteira School Refurbishment / NOZ Arquitectura

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 25

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Schools
Cadaval, Portugal
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The project consisted in the refurbishment of the existing school building and extension with the construction of a new adjacent building to accommodate the new program.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The new building was designed with a remarkably modern language without however overlapping with the existing architecture.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The ground level of the extension building houses a classroom, teacher's room,sanitary facilities and kitchen. The upper floor has three of the new rooms, all with a direct exit to the exterior.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

In the existing building the old classrooms were converted to kindergarten rooms.

Save this picture!
© Marcus Quelhas
© Marcus Quelhas

The original porch, now centrally located to the entire school, is used as the transition between the existing rooms and the new building, becoming a central distribution space and as a large internal space for various activities.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The outer spaces were fully redesigned with pavement games, playground toys for different age groups, a small football space games, new trees for shading and even a small children’s farm.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Exposed brick was applied in bands of different colours, recalling the idea of a bookshelf. Two different bricks heights were used providing the brick surface with a subtle texture variation.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The new construction includes large spans and skylights, allowing cross ventilation of the interior spaces and the possibility for natural light. The use of high performance glazing allowed to maintain the internal temperature balance, avoiding the use of air conditioning for space cooling.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Marcus Quelhas
© Marcus Quelhas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Murteira, 2550 Cadaval, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NOZ Arquitectura
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsPortugal
Cite: "Murteira School Refurbishment / NOZ Arquitectura" 02 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/869337/murteira-school-refurbishment-noz-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

葡萄牙 Murteira 学校翻新项目 / NOZ Arquitectura

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream