Premier Flat / Cité Arquitetura

Architects Cité Arquitetura

Localization Queimados, RJ, Brazil

Main Architect Celso Rayol

Authors Celso Rayol, Fernando Costa

Area 9086.31 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Alessandro Giraldi

Manufacturers Loading...

Team Daniel Osório, Beatriz Oliveira, Luiz Felippe Calçado, Thiago Marques, Beatriz Aguiar, Zander Vasques, Felipe Andrade, Thiago Pessoa

Project Manager Leticia Burkardt, Lúcia Andrezo

Landscape Harumi e Zayas Paisagismo

Interiors Jaime Morais

Structure Vertiko

Installations OF Caran

Fire Control Kitfire

Air conditioning Ar Frio

Renders Vertex 3D

Client Zoneng Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. Important industrial hub located in a strategic setting and future Intermodal Railway Center of Rio de Janeiro, Queimados is a rapidly developing city. Like many untapped areas of the Metropolitan Region, it now has a demand for larger and better-quality enterprises. The arrival of a hotel development of the size of Premier Flat is fundamental to anchor the growth that the city is experiencing.

After going through some hotel typologies and required morphological elements – services and common areas in the lower part of the building and rooms located within the tower, on the upper floors – the strategy was to avoid fragmentation of these two volumes, taking into consideration the challenge of creating a unique image for the whole complex.

The final project houses a lobby, restaurant, SPA and Business Center in the lower level and 156 rooms in total, combining the elements through a unique materials’ choice. The scale of compositional elements, such as frames, vertical profiles and marquees, is also fundamental for achieving the desired effect. The proposed solution determines a new scale for the windows of the rooms, creating vertical groups with three stories high each and establishing, in this way, the direct dialogue with the brise-soleils of the lower windows.

Premier Flat arrives in Queimados as a visual landmark in the landscape and also as a new building standard for the area, acting as a starting point for future endeavors aimed at qualifying the city.