LiYu / CYS.ASDO

Architects CYS.ASDO

Lead Architect Chung-Yei Sheng

Other participants Jill Yang, Orange Kang, Peggy Chiang

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs K. M. Lee

Text description provided by the architects. LiYu Reception center, located at a scenic yet busy conjunction of multiple thoroughfares, sits next to a famous tourist site’s parking lot. This rare open space, often packed with people and buses, presents a unique challenge to the design team. A friendly approach with an indefinite property line is implemented to embrace the surrounding elements and ease the backdrop into the core design theme.

We choose a half oval-shaped structure to establish an open curb appeal. This is to facilitate a smooth connection to the surroundings as well as an invitation to passersby. It also makes the adjacent parking lot a viable extension to the center.

It is the designer’s intent to dissect a large volume into various spatial compartments. Not only this allows a diverse design application, it also provides opportunities to a more enriched experience for visitors.

The center’s interior contains spaces for project models, building engineering, VIP conference, offices, model home, and a gourmet kitchen. Various ceiling heights, ceiling mirrors and thoughtful placements of skylights and large windows give each space a solitary feel and effect. The glass-walled model room is definitely a conversation striker as it is a perfect showcase from every directions, inside and outside.

Since the theme for HomeLiving LiYu is “balanced health & happiness”, adding a complete functional kitchen only makes perfect sense. With food-inspired decorations and spacious classroom-size setups, cooking lessons are held here from time to time for pure enjoyment. It surely enhances the center’s HomeLiving appeal and creates a dose of happiness to an ordinary sales center.

