House in Itanhangá / Desenho Brasileiro

Architects Desenho Brasileiro

Location Itanhangá, Brazil

Author Patricia Fendt

Architect in Charge Bruna Ramos Heinzen, Ludmilla Duarte

Area 610.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Andre Nazareth

Construction Getulio Evangelista

Structural Calcutation Mauro Cápua More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Itanhangá, a residential neighborhood at the beginning of Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. The lot, once virgin, lies within the dense Tijuca Forest, surrounded by native vegetation and picturesque topography.

The project's concept was to locate the house with its openings in the longitudinal direction of the lot, towards the green of the forest behind and with the view of the valley ahead, while at the same time, protecting the privacy of the neighbors to the maximum. The entire green rooftop terrace makes the connection to these woods, widening the panoramas.

Due to the steep topography, it was necessary to make a plateau to have the ground floor of the house and the outdoor area on the same level, allowing maximum integration. The private quarters are all located on the second floor.

The chosen materials result from a mixture between apparent concrete for the structures, wood for the facade, combined with white painted walls and metallic dark frames for the windows and doors. The main goal was to emphasize the nature. It was not desirable that architecture should overshadow the surroundings. From the outside to the inside, the object blends into the textures of the natural environment, and from the inside out, the large continuous doors and windows maximize exposure to the unique landscape.