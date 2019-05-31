18 Cool Examples of Architecture for Kids

Designing for kids is certainly not child’s play. Whilst the design process is undertaken by adults, the end users are often children, such is the case in kindergarten, schools, and parks. Architects have a responsibility, therefore, to ensure that the built environment offers children the chance to play, explore, and learn in physical space, even in a digital age. With that in mind, here are 18 cool spaces designed especially for children – environments which may perhaps inspire the Fosters, Hadids, and Le Corbusiers of tomorrow.
The Youth Wing for Art Education Entrance Courtyard / Ifat Finkelman + Deborah Warschawski
Brutalist Playground / Assemble
The Family Playground / HAO Design
OB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro
Play Landscape be-MINE / Carve + OMGEVING
Drapers Field / Kinnear Landscape Architects
Children's Bicentennial Park / ELEMENTAL
Täby Torg / Polyform
The Courtyard of Our Dreams / Lukas Fúster
Five Fields Play Structure / Matter Design + FR|SCH
The Lego Play Pond / HAO Design
Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE
Clover House / MAD Architects
Sleep and Play / Ruetemple
Giraffe Childcare Center / Hondelatte Laporte Architectes
Farming Kindergarten / Vo Trong Nghia Architects
Ama'r Children's Culture House / Dorte Mandrup
Village in the Schoolyard / MUTOPIA
With the aim of supporting the design work of our readers, the company UrbanPlay has shared with us a series of files in .DWG format for different models of children's games, playgrounds, and equipment for public space. Files can be downloaded directly in this article and include 2D and 3D files.