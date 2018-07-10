World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. United States
  5. Elliott + Associates Architecs
  6. 2015
  Chesapeake Car Park 4 / Elliott + Associates Architecs

Chesapeake Car Park 4 / Elliott + Associates Architecs

  17:00 - 10 July, 2018
Chesapeake Car Park 4 / Elliott + Associates Architecs
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

  • Architectural Team members

    Ken Fitzsimmons, AIA, Karl Wolf

  • General Contractor

    Smith & Pickel Construction Co.

  • Civil engineer

    Johnson & Associates, Inc.

  • Structural engineer

    Walker Parking Consultants

  • MEP engineer

    Alvine Engineering

  • Lighting consultant

    Smith Lighting Sales

  • Gross Built Area

    547,192 square feet, 1,465 parking spaces
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

Text description provided by the architects. Project Goals:

  • Focus on function.
  • Sensitive to safety
  • Fun experience
  • Create compatibility with existing campus architecture.
  • We hope to reinvent the parking garage image.

© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

Focus on Function 

  • Main entry is easily found.
  • Make it easy for people to remember where they parked!  What level, which side.

© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

Sensitivity to Safety 

  • Access the garage with card key at automobile entry and pedestrian entry.
  • Plenty of light to navigate the space.
  • Security stations with panic button.
  • Security cameras
  • Elevator phone
  • Exterior lighting
  • One glass wall in the elevator facing campus.

© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

Fun Experience 

  • Our goal is to create a parking garage with “personality.”
  • Create a greeting as you come and go; add music, light, color and directional cues.

© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

Campus Compatibility 

  • Compatible “attitude” . . . with the architecture and the culture . . . an expectation.
  • Be sensitive to scale / proportion / materials / relationship adjacency to existing campus buildings.
  • 52’ module that matches existing building mass.
  • Landscaping.

© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

Unique Features of Car Park 4

  • Building 15 and Car Park 4 are envisioned as paired structures.
  • The vertical white aluminum fins provide a graceful, textured profile and allows the structure to change from a transparent frontal view to an opaque angular view.

© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
© Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

Cite: " Chesapeake Car Park 4 / Elliott + Associates Architecs" 10 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/868722/chesapeake-car-park-4-elliott-plus-associates-architecs/> ISSN 0719-8884

