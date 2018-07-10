Chesapeake Car Park 4 / Elliott + Associates Architecs

-
Architects
-
LocationOklahoma City, OK, United States
-
Architect in ChargeRand Elliott, FAIA; Bill Yen, AIA
-
Area0.0 ft2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
-
Architectural Team membersKen Fitzsimmons, AIA, Karl Wolf
-
General ContractorSmith & Pickel Construction Co.
-
Civil engineerJohnson & Associates, Inc.
-
Structural engineerWalker Parking Consultants
-
MEP engineerAlvine Engineering
-
Lighting consultantSmith Lighting Sales
-
Gross Built Area547,192 square feet, 1,465 parking spaces
Text description provided by the architects. Project Goals:
- Focus on function.
- Sensitive to safety
- Fun experience
- Create compatibility with existing campus architecture.
- We hope to reinvent the parking garage image.
Focus on Function
- Main entry is easily found.
- Make it easy for people to remember where they parked! What level, which side.
Sensitivity to Safety
- Access the garage with card key at automobile entry and pedestrian entry.
- Plenty of light to navigate the space.
- Security stations with panic button.
- Security cameras
- Elevator phone
- Exterior lighting
- One glass wall in the elevator facing campus.
Fun Experience
- Our goal is to create a parking garage with “personality.”
- Create a greeting as you come and go; add music, light, color and directional cues.
Campus Compatibility
- Compatible “attitude” . . . with the architecture and the culture . . . an expectation.
- Be sensitive to scale / proportion / materials / relationship adjacency to existing campus buildings.
- 52’ module that matches existing building mass.
- Landscaping.
Unique Features of Car Park 4
- Building 15 and Car Park 4 are envisioned as paired structures.
- The vertical white aluminum fins provide a graceful, textured profile and allows the structure to change from a transparent frontal view to an opaque angular view.