Bosjes Chapel / Steyn Studio

Bosjes Chapel / Steyn Studio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Chapel
South Africa
  • Architects: Steyn Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adam Letch
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, Terrazzo & Marble, PERI, PG Smartglass, Shotcrete :
  • Lead Project Architect:TV3 Architects (South Africa)
  • Furniture Design:Liam Mooney Studio
  • Contractor:Longworth & Faul
  • Structural Engineer:Henry Fagan & Partners
  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer:Solution Station
  • Quantity Surveyor:De Leeuw
  • Planning Consultant:Ron Brunings
  • Landscape Architect:CNdV Landscape Architects
  • Heritage Consultants:Graham Jacobs, Elzet Albertyn & Lize Malan
  • Country:South Africa
© Adam Letch
Text description provided by the architects. The new chapel, set within a vineyard in South Africa, is designed by South-African born Coetzee Steyn of London based Steyn Studio. Its serene sculptural form emulates the silhouette of surrounding mountain ranges, paying tribute to the historic Cape Dutch gables dotting the rural landscapes of the Western Cape. Constructed from a slim concrete cast shell, the roof supports itself as each undulation dramatically falls to meet the ground. Where each wave of the roof structure rises to a peak, expanses of glazing adjoined centrally by a crucifix adorn the façade.

© Adam Letch
Drawing poetic inspiration from Psalm 36:7, the crisp white form is conceived as a lightweight, and dynamic structure which appears to float within the valley. A reflective pond emphasises the apparent weightlessness of the structure. Elevated upon a plinth, the chapel rises from the flat land its sits upon, providing a hierarchical focal point within its surroundings. New planting including a vineyard and pomegranate orchard create a lush green oasis on the otherwise exposed site.

© Adam Letch
Inside, a large and open assembly space is created within a simple rectangular plan. Highly polished terazzo floors reflect light internally. The undulating whitewashed ceiling casts an array of shadows which dance within the volume as light levels change throughout the day. This modest palette of materials creates a neutral background to the impressive framed views of the vineyard and mountains beyond. 

© Adam Letch
Sections
Sections
© Adam Letch
In order to keep the structural form of the roof and assembly space pure, other elements of the buildings functional programme are either hidden within the plinth, or discretely within the outer corners of the surrounding garden.

© Adam Letch
Inspired by the simplicity of the Moravian Mission Stations established on Cape Dutch farms in the 19th Century, the chapel lacks a spire – relinquishing a sense of significance in relation to its impressive natural surroundings. 

Courtesy of Steyn Studio
An open embrace which invites in, the chapel is also a space that extends outwards into the valley and mountains beyond, raising the awareness of God’s creation in the immediate environment.

© Adam Letch
Project location

Address:Breederiver Valley, R43, Witzenberg Municipality, South Africa

Steyn Studio
GlassConcrete

Cite: "Bosjes Chapel / Steyn Studio" 15 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/867369/bosjes-chapel-steyn-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

