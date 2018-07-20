World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Hugh Strange Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Harewood Studio / Hugh Strange Architects

Harewood Studio / Hugh Strange Architects

  • 23:00 - 20 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Harewood Studio / Hugh Strange Architects
Save this picture!
Harewood Studio / Hugh Strange Architects, © David Grandorge
© David Grandorge

© David Grandorge © David Grandorge © David Grandorge © David Grandorge + 24

  • Architects

    Hugh Strange Architects

  • Location

    North York Moors National Park, Pickering YO18 8RN, United Kingdom

  • Architect in Charge

    Hugh Strange Architects

  • Main Contractors

    Fred & Simon Grimmer

  • Area

    29.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    David Grandorge
Save this picture!
© David Grandorge
© David Grandorge

Text description provided by the architects. A small, dilapidated outbuilding, originally used to house livestock, has been renovated to provide a one-room private studio space within a linear village on the southern edge of the North Yorkshire Moors national park. 

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The existing walls, window and door openings of the building have been retained, their modesty disguising the transformed character of the interior space. Inside, a concrete column, located off centre within the room, supports one corner of a mezzanine deck, and rises to prop the ridge beam part way along its span. The quarry tiles of the floor rotate around the base of the column. To the rear of the space sits a line of built-in bookshelves, above it, a large new rooflight. 

Save this picture!
© David Grandorge
© David Grandorge

The project was completed by a father and son team of builders from the neighbouring village. The father, a mason, repaired the existing monolithic stone walls that were then lime-washed. The son, a joiner, completed all the joinery in Douglas fir, including the new roof structure and lining, the windows and door, the mezzanine deck and the line of book shelves. The two of them worked together to construct the large concrete column. 

Save this picture!
© David Grandorge
© David Grandorge

Through this close linkage between the construction and design of the building there is a natural simplicity to the internal space. Here, the reduced palette of materials, and abundant north light, provide the context for the spatial and symbolic play of structure around the central post. 

Save this picture!
Model
Model

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hugh Strange Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices United Kingdom
Cite: "Harewood Studio / Hugh Strange Architects" 20 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/867126/harewood-studio-hugh-strange-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »