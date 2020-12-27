Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects

Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects

Save this project
Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects

Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects+ 21

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Paris, France
  • Architect In Charge:Mohamed Omaïs
  • Landscape Architect:Jean-Michel Martin Paysagiste
  • Enginee:Mario Maalouf (C&S)
  • Lighting Expert :Jean-Pierre Bontoux
  • City:Paris
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an order from a Parisian family living in an apartment, who wants to move in a town house to get more space and live together with the grandmother. Between two common walls, the owners had an infilled plot in Paris suburb.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!

The architects proposition was to create two constructions with a central patio.  First volume built on the street, is composed by a independent studio at the floor and common parts.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!

The garden not overlooked, creates a transition with the second residential construction, built on background plot. The house is organized in 4 levels all oriented on the green area; living spaces has large glass doors opening on 5 meters high. With this process the living room can be enlarged on the terrace erasing limits between outside and inside.

Save this picture!

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: " Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects" 27 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/866906/les-tiennes-marcel-mohamed-omais-and-olivia-gomes-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

巴黎 Les Tiennes Marcel 住宅 / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream