10 Ideas for Presenting Your Project With Concrete Models

Physical models have, for centuries, been a highly-effective way of explaining an architectural idea, allowing the audience to experience a concept in a plan, section, elevation and perspective all at once. However, a model can communicate so much more if you deviate from traditional cardboard materiality. If you want to express the monolithic massing of your latest scheme, or its expressive texture, then a model of plaster or cement may capture so much more than a digital rendering ever could.

Creating a concrete model is profoundly engaging, as it forces us to follow a methodology similar to that of large-scale construction: make a mold / formwork, mix the cement or plaster with water, and then pour. When done correctly, the resulting model could stand as an architectural sculpture in its own right.

Below, we have rounded up concrete models from the ArchDaily archives, giving you the inspiration to set your concrete model ideas in stone.

Save this picture! Solo House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image © Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Transparent and monolithic, the building is balanced on top of a blind pedestal, in such a way that its outline is divided between an elevated portion visible from a distance and another that disappears behind the leaves of native plant species

You create a framework, you add metallic mesh, you prepare a mixture of cement, sand, ochre, and water, and you begin casting. You blend your mixture so as not to generate bubbles in its interior. You fill the mold, you let it dry, you take it out, you throw water on it, and your work is ready

Proposal for the Atacama Regional Museum / David Rodriguez Arquitectos + Combeau & De Iruarrizaga Architects

Save this picture! Proposal for the Atacama Regional Museum / David Rodriguez Arquitectos + Combeau & De Iruarrizaga Architects. Image © David Rodriguez Arquitectos + Combeau & De Iruarrizaga Arquitectos

Save this picture! Holy Redeemer Church / Menis Arquitectos. Image © Menis Arquitectos

Vitra Conference Room / Accésit IX Concurso Fco. Javier Saenz de Oiza, Cátedra Blanca

Save this picture! Vitra Conference Room / Accésit IX Concurso Fco. Javier Saenz de Oiza, Cátedra Blanca . Image © Enrique Morales Puente

Save this picture! Ocho Quebradas House / ELEMENTAL. Image © ELEMENTAL

To tell the truth, we have been trying lately to be as primitive as possible. (...) We expect these pieces to age as a stone, acquiring some of the brutality of the place but still being gentle for people to enjoy nature and life in general

Save this picture! Cien House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image © Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture! Pavilion DIT [Department of Information Technology] / Architecture bureau WALL. Image © Architecture bureau WALL

Proposal for Future Music School in Italy / ETB Studio

Save this picture! Proposal for Future Music School in Italy / ETB Studio. Image © ETB Studio

Save this picture! Digitized Stone: Proposal for Smart Masonry / ZArchitects. Image © ZAarchitects

One of the most significant challenges in designing masonry structures throughout history has been ensuring structural loading requirements and minimizing building mass wherever possible to encourage the flow of light and air. (...) modern technologies allow us to optimize and minimize dead-weight

