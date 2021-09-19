We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Backwater House / Platform 5 Architects

Backwater House / Platform 5 Architects

Save this project
Backwater House / Platform 5 Architects

© Alan Williams© Alan Williams© Alan Williams© Alan Williams+ 40

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Norfolk, United Kingdom
  • Architect In Charge:Platform 5 Architects
  • Client:Claire & Patrick Michell
  • Planting Designer:Thomas Hoblyn Landscape and Garden Design
  • Av Consultant:Buth Robinson
  • Party Wall Surveyor:David Bullen
  • Architectural And Internal Metalwork:K Rackham & Son Engineering
  • Mechanical & Electrical:M&E
  • Form Of Contract:ICD WCD 2011
  • Annual Co₂ Emissions:14.26kg/m²
  • City:Norfolk
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

Backwater, a new detached home designed by Platform 5 Architects replaces an outdated bungalow on a promontory in a secluded lagoon in the Norfolk broads, providing practice director, Patrick Michell with a family home. Designing a new building for the plot provided the opportunity to enhance the setting by establishing a stylish counterpoint to more traditionally designed neighbouring houses while respecting the peaceful location. A key objective was to create simple, contemporary living spaces at the centre of the house that is orientated to benefit from the views of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

The house is arranged as three low rise bays, whose pitched roofs echo the working boat sheds typically found on the Broads. Externally the roofscape and side walls have been clad in blackened timber shingles to express the form as an abstract folded plane.  To the front and rear elevations, the timber shingles are left untreated to allow them to weather and create a warm textured appearance. On the underside of the roof on the waterside elevation, timber boarding has been used to create a refined aesthetic that ties in with the internal joinery.

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

Each bay has a different volume and is orientated to address different views across the wetland landscape that surrounds the house. The double-height vaulted living space faces onto carr woodland and a network of drainage dykes that teem with wildlife whilst the central bay offers panoramic views across the private lagoon. The bedroom wing has smaller framed views that pick out the reedbeds and jetty.

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

The façade to the entrance is a simple expression of the three pitched bays that have been subtly faceted around the landscaped ramp, with the main architectural drama reserved for the waterside elevation. Timber shingle cladding contrasts the materiality of neighbouring houses and is beginning to weather back to provide a sympathetic presence against the surrounding trees and water. 

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

The three bays of the house splay out in a way that the waterfront elevation becomes the most hierarchical point of the house. Where the entrance facade is relatively modest, the house offers an outstanding counterpoint to its surroundings when viewed from the lagoon, providing the area with an exceptional example of contemporary architecture. Glazing adorns much of this elevation to provide views over the surrounding landscape from throughout the house.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Deep eaves emphasise the house’s bold silhouette and provide sheltered external living spaces that are useable across the seasons.  The covered external space makes reference to the verandas of the neighbouring Edwardian riverside chalets along the main river that were built as holiday homes with an emphasis on leisure and relaxation. Externally, a layered timber landscape provides the house with usable external space while acting as a transition from water level up to the elevated ground floor.  

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

The planting was chosen to thrive in semi-aquatic conditions, often using ornamental versions of native Norfolk Broads species to create a garden that is harmonious with its watery environs. The west edge of the site is more heavily planted to reflect the wild vegetation on the other side of the drainage dykes whilst the east edge is given a timber quay heading to allow for the mooring of boats.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Inside, a simple broken plan arrangement allows for flexible living and accommodates family life by allowing different activities to take place simultaneously through the use of timber sliding doors. The central bay contains a large kitchen and dining area and flows into the adjacent double-height living space that is separated by a steel-clad fireplace. The house’s three bedrooms occupy the third bay and are split over two floors, connected by an impressive spiral staircase that rises from the entrance hallway. 

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

Each space has a carefully designed layout with built-in furniture to set the scene for family life. A considered material pallet is used throughout these spaces, where a range of colours and textures respond to each room’s programme and create a cosy but varying atmosphere. 

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Located on a peninsula, construction on site was not a simple task, however designing the house out of lightweight elements provided ease of transportation down a narrow access road in a transit van. Gaining access close to the water’s edge was a challenge and as the site is liable to flooding, the ground floor of the home had to be elevated to accommodate changes in water levels. As the house is built atop unstable materials, the house’s foundations were piled down 10m to the chalk rock layer.  The piles support a grillage of galvanised steel ground beams elevated above the high watermark. This limited the use of concrete and reduced the time on site required to form the substructure, allowing the early creation of a dry construction deck.  The house itself is timber-framed with a handful of steel beams to provide support around the large glazed openings.

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

The house has been designed with sustainability in mind and offers a far more energy-efficient building than the outdated bungalow that was previously on site. An abundance of south-facing glazing allows for a limited reliance on artificial lighting, while the deep eaves negate overheating during the summer. The insulation and vapour barrier lines are carefully maintained to achieve high levels of airtightness for the efficient use of the ventilation system with heat recovery. 

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

While the home is built to be used primarily by Michell and his family, it has also been designed to be able to be leased out as a holiday rental, increasing the financial viability of the project and allowing guests to visit and enjoy the secluded location. The house has therefore been designed to be considered as a prototype when others consider building holiday accommodation: a versatile home away from home whereby the design allows you to escape into the natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

Originally published on March 14, 2017. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Platform 5 Architects
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Backwater House / Platform 5 Architects" 19 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/866817/backwater-platform-5-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Alan Williams

池塘小宅 Backwater / Platform 5 Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream