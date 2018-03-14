World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Third Skin
  6. 2016
  7. Mornington Beach Houses / Third Skin

Mornington Beach Houses / Third Skin

  • 17:00 - 14 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mornington Beach Houses / Third Skin
Save this picture!
Mornington Beach Houses / Third Skin, © Robert Hamer Photography
© Robert Hamer Photography

© Robert Hamer Photography © Robert Hamer Photography © Robert Hamer Photography © Robert Hamer Photography + 17

Save this picture!
© Robert Hamer Photography
© Robert Hamer Photography

Text description provided by the architects. This project on the Mornington foreshore creates two double storey houses on a lot facing Mills Beach and bordering the mouth of Tanti Creek.

Situated near Melbourne in the Victorian town of Mornington, the brief to design two beach houses was primarily driven by the opportunity to create living spaces with extensive northern views over Port Phillip Bay, and both the opportunities and limitations of its creek side location. One house has been designed for our clients to live in, with the second house being offered for sale upon completion. 

Save this picture!
© Robert Hamer Photography
© Robert Hamer Photography

The town planning process for the project has been long and arduous, with our desire to garage cars in under a new two storey building form not ending up to be possible due to potential flood levels. Once this constraint was confirmed through a number of authorities, it led us to the approach of grounding the building on a pier structure that highlights its unique creek-side location.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The design seeks to use a palette of materials appropriate to its coastal location and surrounds, integrating an indigenous coastal landscape to create a building with sensitivity to its location. The design seeks to bring foreshore pier proportions and detailing across the road and contribute to the public realm in the way it interacts with the creek mouth.

Save this picture!
© Robert Hamer Photography
© Robert Hamer Photography

Western House 

The western, creek side house creates a depth of form in the northern facade, with windows and a sitting deck set within a surrounding eave form of faceted timber angling back into the building. The house is entered from a separate walkway from the street, with a front door under the shelter of the overhanging upper level.

The lower level of the house provides a generous garage with storage, built in weatherboard construction as a non-conditioned area. Habitech wall panels insulate the garages from lower level entry/rumpus, two bedrooms, bathroom and laundry.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The upper level of the house provides living areas centred on a protected inner courtyard deck, with living, dining, kitchen, study spaces opening onto it. The upper level also contains a powder room and main bedroom with dressing and ensuite facilities. 

The internal courtyard provides access to morning sun, wind sheltered outdoor space options, and can be opened up in in conjunction with northern windows and deck doors in fine weather to create a dynamic 'living platform' with views out over Port Phillip Bay.

Save this picture!
© Robert Hamer Photography
© Robert Hamer Photography

Eastern House

The eastern house presents an open, transparent faceted eave form to the street, setback behind a large deck overlooking the water. The house is approached directly from the driveway crossing, which carries onto a decked walkway to the front door.

The lower level of the house provides a double garage, entry, rumpus room, two bedrooms, bathroom and laundry. A timber-battened stairwell leads up to living, dining and kitchen areas connecting out to the northern deck, with a study niche being fitted into the top of the stair. The main bedroom, dressing and ensuite are then zoned to the south of the upper level, looking back up Tanti Creek.

Save this picture!
© Robert Hamer Photography
© Robert Hamer Photography

Material Used: Habitech Wall Panel System

Habitech is an Australian modular design and building system that creates modern, super strong and highly insulated homes. Offering full design flexibility, Habitech homes are not only much faster to build, but offer a much more sustainable way for you to design and build your future in a low energy, high-performance home.

Habitech has developed an innovative system of high-quality manufactured building components that are delivered to site in a flat-pack format. These then fit together to get a house to lock-up (weathertight and secure) in a matter of weeks, not months.

Habitech’s structurally integrated panels (SIPs) are fully load bearing, deliver R4.3 insulation and air-sealing that is guaranteed to work and, uniquely, delivers the full cladding of the building as part of the panel installation.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Mornington Beach Houses / Third Skin" 14 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/806826/mornington-beach-houses-third-skin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »