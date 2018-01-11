World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. FRARI - architecture network
  6. 2015
  7. Deck House / FRARI - architecture network

Deck House / FRARI - architecture network

  • 02:00 - 11 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Deck House / FRARI - architecture network
Save this picture!
Deck House / FRARI - architecture network, © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio + 34

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge of this project was the expansion of a single-family house, with five years of existence. The house had weaknesses in its spatial organization, with missing space in some areas and wasted space in another ones.

Besides, the house had no relation with green surroundings, it was needed a study that could restore the relationship between the inner and outer space.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

The unification of the two initial plots, with a total of about 1300 m2, allowed a new configuration of the volume, that was extended horizontally, reinforcing the connection with the outside environment.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The design of the set is simple, and abstract, to reintegrate the two parts into one. For this reason the facades were partially covered with composite panels, creating a skin that unifies the architectural piece. The old and the new come together!

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

The vertical patio that limits the entry moment makes the connection between the existent construction, and new construction, leaving that part as an open area.

After this transition moment, the space is open, clean, and confortable, being able to support the amount of people often invited to the house.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The living room is, in both sides, limited by glass walls, that provides total sunlight from the south side and, at the same time, direct access and views for the backyard, with the swimming pool, barbecue area, children’s playground, deck area and the gardens.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

At the first floor it was added a new master bedroom, with an open toilet that connects with the bedroom, and with the patio, in a romantic atmosphere.

The terrace is a private space that guarantees relaxed moments, after living in this house of busy lives.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Deck House / FRARI - architecture network" 11 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/806769/deck-house-frari-architecture-network/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »