World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Manoel Farias Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. House in Intermares / Manoel Farias Arquitetura

House in Intermares / Manoel Farias Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 11 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Intermares / Manoel Farias Arquitetura
Save this picture!
House in Intermares / Manoel Farias Arquitetura, © Manu Franca
© Manu Franca

© Manu Franca © Manu Franca © Manu Franca © Manu Franca + 30

  • Architecture

    Manoel Farias Arquitetura

  • Location

    Intermares, Brazil

  • Auhtor

    Manoel Farias

  • Area

    204.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Manu Franca

  • Construction

    Absoluta Engenharia

  • Structure

    Ana Cláudia Leão Borges

  • Electrical Project

    Elaine Lígia Lacerda de Farias
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Manu Franca
© Manu Franca

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a young couple with two children, whose intention was to build a small house, practical and welcoming. The clients wanted a fluid home that would favor the interaction of the family: the couple often receives their families on the weekends. In their speech, they expressed the desire to have "a house that conveyed the idea of ​​shelter, comfort, warmth ...".

Save this picture!
Perspective
Perspective

The small site and its solar orientation led to the implantation: the lot has its front oriented to the west, so the house turns to the back, to capture the predominant ventilation and ensure the privacy of the spaces, in relation to the street . Leisure was also leased at the back of the site, exploring the idea of ​​privacy. The social and intimate spaces were distributed in a volume parallel to the street, on two floors, which opens generously to the back of the site, seeking to capture the dominant ventilation and the visual relation with the leisure spaces. The service program was leased in two volumes perpendicular to the first, in a single floor, whose configuration generates the space of the garage, arranged to the center of the site and covered with wooden pergolas and translucent cover, loose of the main volume, trying to print a sensation of fluidity and lightness, and visually enlarging the open areas of the house, to avoid the feeling of excessive occupancy of the building, since the site is small. Thus, the house, even predominantly closed to the street, due to the insolation, proposes a spatial continuity between public and private spaces, whose connection is fluid, established from the entrance walkway that is the extension of the public walk.

Save this picture!
© Manu Franca
© Manu Franca

The visual identity of the house is marked by the use of materials such as wood, which covers the ground floor of the main volume, associated with the leaked elements that protect the circulation of access to the rooms on the upper floor and added to a panel of tiles that seals the master bedroom bathroom, in a gesture that seeks a synthesis between regionalism and contemporaneity.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Manu Franca
© Manu Franca
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House in Intermares / Manoel Farias Arquitetura" [Casa em Intermares / Manoel Farias Arquitetura] 11 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/806731/house-in-intermares-manoel-farias-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »