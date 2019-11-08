World
  6 Eye-Catching Corten Steel Construction Details

6 Eye-Catching Corten Steel Construction Details

6 Eye-Catching Corten Steel Construction Details

The characteristics of Corten steel has been respected by all architects, both for its strength and for its particular color. It corresponds to a type of steel manufactured with a chemical composition that provides an oxidation that protects the piece, practically without altering its mechanical characteristics. The architectural details of Corten steel present a diversity of situations and connections, not only the obvious constructive factor but it also gives an aesthetic value to any architectural project.

We have compiled this list of 6 eye-catching Corten steel construction details that stand out the most.

01. Navarro Correas Winery / aft Arquitectos

via © aft Arquitectos
via © aft Arquitectos

© Claudio Manzoni © Claudio Manzoni © Claudio Manzoni via © aft Arquitectos + 36

02. Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center / Cristian Fernandez Arquitectos + Lateral Arquitectura & Diseño

via © Cristián Fernández Arquitectos + Lateral arquitectura & diseño
via © Cristián Fernández Arquitectos + Lateral arquitectura & diseño

© Marcos Mendizábal © Marcos Mendizábal © Nico Saieh via © Cristián Fernández Arquitectos + Lateral arquitectura & diseño + 36

03. Audenasa Building / Vaillo + Irigaray

via © Vaillo + Irigaray + Eguinoa
via © Vaillo + Irigaray + Eguinoa

© Jose Manuel Cutillas © Jose Manuel Cutillas © Jose Manuel Cutillas © Jose Manuel Cutillas + 36

04. Nestlé Social Block / GH+A Guillermo Hevia

via © GH+A | Guillermo Hevia
via © GH+A | Guillermo Hevia

© Cristián Barahona © Cristián Barahona © Cristián Barahona © Cristián Barahona + 36

05. New "Cabaña" & Accesses to a Country house / Hidalgo Hartmann

Courtesy of Hidalgo Hartmann
Courtesy of Hidalgo Hartmann

Courtesy of Hidalgo Hartmann Courtesy of Hidalgo Hartmann Courtesy of Hidalgo Hartmann Courtesy of Hidalgo Hartmann + 36

06. Dovecote Studio / Haworth Tompkins | Hunter Douglas

Courtesy of Haworth Tompkins
Courtesy of Haworth Tompkins

© Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile + 36

This article was originally published on March 8, 2017.

Fabian Dejtiar
Author

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "6 Eye-Catching Corten Steel Construction Details" 08 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/806716/6-eye-catching-corten-steel-construction-details/> ISSN 0719-8884
