All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Ney Lima
  6. 2015
  7. House VAP / Ney Lima

House VAP / Ney Lima

  • 15:00 - 19 March, 2018
House VAP / Ney Lima
House VAP / Ney Lima, © Edgard César
© Edgard César

© Edgard César © Edgard César © Edgard César © Edgard César + 14

  • Architects

    Ney Lima

  • Location

    Brasília, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Ney Lima

  • Team

    Studio Ney Lima

  • Area

    696.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Edgard César
© Edgard César
© Edgard César

Text description provided by the architects. The VAP House project, located in a residential area of ​​Brasilia, started from the identification of the client with the minimalist and authorial style of the architect Ney Lima.

© Edgard César
© Edgard César

 Thus, the residence was idealized in straight lines and with details in apparent concrete.  The house has 696.5sqm in a land of 800sqm with the work completed in 2015.  

© Edgard César
© Edgard César

 The differential in this project is in the volumetry of the house. The main facade is marked with an apparent reinforced concrete portal that defines the main access through an immense steel door cut 6m high that contrasts with the cobogos, allowing a set of lights and textures.  

Lower Floor
Lower Floor

 Another highlight in the work is the external staircase, located on the rear facade of the house, in reinforced concrete, which gives access to the gym on the upper deck.  The living, dining and social areas are all integrated and have sliding glass doors, allowing the union with the balcony and gourmet kitchen, which in turn integrate with the kitchen and the external leisure area, with SPA, Deck and pool on the ground floor.  

© Edgard César
© Edgard César

 On the upper floor there are four suites, interconnected by a large gallery, which allows the privacy of the residents. This gallery gives access to a gym communicates with the leisure area and pool by the external staircase.

© Edgard César
© Edgard César
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Cite: "House VAP / Ney Lima" 19 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/806624/house-vap-ney-lima/> ISSN 0719-8884

