  La Remunta Buildings Restoration / Ravetllat-Ribas

La Remunta Buildings Restoration / Ravetllat-Ribas

  • 05:00 - 5 January, 2018
La Remunta Buildings Restoration / Ravetllat-Ribas
La Remunta Buildings Restoration / Ravetllat-Ribas, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula

  • Architects

    Ravetllat-Ribas

  • Location

    Parc de La Remunta, 3, 08901 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Pere Joan Ravetllat, Carme Ribas

  • Area

    3042.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The project saw the restoration of part of the former army barracks, dedicated to breeding horses, at La Remunta in Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona. 

Before
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

In agreement with the City Council, part of the enclosure has been converted to a public park and sites earmarked for the development of housing blocks. All remaining buildings on the site are protected. 

Before
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The old barracks consist of six building, four of which were the subject of this project. Building 1 included stables and a soldier's mess on the ground floor, and a dormitory for soldiers and officers on the first floor. 

Axonometric
Axonometric
Axonometric
Buildings 3 and 4 are single storey, used only for horses. Building 5 was an infirmary and laboratory. The two other buildings that were not part of this project, an old farmhouse and Building 2, will be separately developed as a nursery.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The future use of the buildings is as yet unknown. The aim of project was to ensure the buildings were restored and protected from further dilapidation while a use compatible with the public park is found. 

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Section
Section
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Non-protected buildings have been demolished and removed from the site, new roadworks have been completed and the park is already open to the public.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Cite: "La Remunta Buildings Restoration / Ravetllat-Ribas" [Consolidación de edificios en La Remunta / Ravetllat-Ribas] 05 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/805966/la-remunta-buildings-restoration-ravetllat-ribas/> ISSN 0719-8884

