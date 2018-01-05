La Remunta Buildings Restoration / Ravetllat-Ribas

+ 29

Architects Ravetllat-Ribas

Location Parc de La Remunta, 3, 08901 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Architects in Charge Pere Joan Ravetllat, Carme Ribas

Area 3042.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Adrià Goula

Other Participants Toledo-Villareal AT, STATIC Ingeniería, César Díaz More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project saw the restoration of part of the former army barracks, dedicated to breeding horses, at La Remunta in Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona.

In agreement with the City Council, part of the enclosure has been converted to a public park and sites earmarked for the development of housing blocks. All remaining buildings on the site are protected.

The old barracks consist of six building, four of which were the subject of this project. Building 1 included stables and a soldier's mess on the ground floor, and a dormitory for soldiers and officers on the first floor.

Buildings 3 and 4 are single storey, used only for horses. Building 5 was an infirmary and laboratory. The two other buildings that were not part of this project, an old farmhouse and Building 2, will be separately developed as a nursery.

The future use of the buildings is as yet unknown. The aim of project was to ensure the buildings were restored and protected from further dilapidation while a use compatible with the public park is found.

Non-protected buildings have been demolished and removed from the site, new roadworks have been completed and the park is already open to the public.