  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Spain
  5. Vilalta Arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. Tia Santa Restaurant / Vilalta Arquitectura

Tia Santa Restaurant / Vilalta Arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 23 March, 2018
Tia Santa Restaurant / Vilalta Arquitectura
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

  • Project Team

    Xavier Vilalta, Maite Boren,Gabriela Galea, Mia Santic, Candela Juan

  • Installations

    Borja Santomà

  • Contractor

    InOut
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mauricio Fuertes
Text description provided by the architects. Tia Santa is a new healthy food restaurant chain. Vilalta Arquitectura was commissioned to design the architecture of the first restaurant in the heart of Barcelona, ​​near the crossroads of the main avenues Passeig de Gràcia and Diagonal.

© Mauricio Fuertes
For this first restaurant, the interior was composed considering the distribution of existing space, which consisted of three levels connected by stairs. The reception area was placed at the intermediate/street level. The upper level was converted into the main dining room and the basement was transformed into a space for groups and the restaurant technical areas.

Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01

A key decision on the design was to rebuild the existing stairs between the reception and the dining area with steel and glass to bring natural light into the basement. The other staircase that connects the entrance with the basement was also reconstructed to improve the circulation.

© Mauricio Fuertes
The whole project incorporates natural materials from sustainable sources: floors and tabletops made of bamboo and ceilings and shelves made of pine wood. Nature is incorporated into the interior design with a modular vertical garden system placed at the entrance and at the back of the dining room salad bar. Also, at the basement, nature is presented in a large natural parterre.

The whole lighting system, direct and indirect, was designed and built using LED technology. It highlights a light sculpture of 200 resin balls over the entrance and a translucent glass wall with shadows of plants at the basement.

© Mauricio Fuertes
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Spain
