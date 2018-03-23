Tia Santa Restaurant / Vilalta Arquitectura

+ 20

Architects Vilalta Arquitectura

Location Carrer de Còrsega, 337, 08037 Barcelona, Spain

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Mauricio Fuertes

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Team Xavier Vilalta, Maite Boren,Gabriela Galea, Mia Santic, Candela Juan

Installations Borja Santomà

Contractor InOut More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Tia Santa is a new healthy food restaurant chain. Vilalta Arquitectura was commissioned to design the architecture of the first restaurant in the heart of Barcelona, ​​near the crossroads of the main avenues Passeig de Gràcia and Diagonal.

For this first restaurant, the interior was composed considering the distribution of existing space, which consisted of three levels connected by stairs. The reception area was placed at the intermediate/street level. The upper level was converted into the main dining room and the basement was transformed into a space for groups and the restaurant technical areas.

A key decision on the design was to rebuild the existing stairs between the reception and the dining area with steel and glass to bring natural light into the basement. The other staircase that connects the entrance with the basement was also reconstructed to improve the circulation.

The whole project incorporates natural materials from sustainable sources: floors and tabletops made of bamboo and ceilings and shelves made of pine wood. Nature is incorporated into the interior design with a modular vertical garden system placed at the entrance and at the back of the dining room salad bar. Also, at the basement, nature is presented in a large natural parterre.

The whole lighting system, direct and indirect, was designed and built using LED technology. It highlights a light sculpture of 200 resin balls over the entrance and a translucent glass wall with shadows of plants at the basement.