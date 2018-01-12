World
LCDZ / COCCO Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 12 January, 2018
LCDZ / COCCO Arquitectos
LCDZ / COCCO Arquitectos, © Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

© Alejandro Souza © Alejandro Souza © Alejandro Souza © Alejandro Souza + 17

  • Architects

    COCCO Arquitectos

  • Location

    Zapopan, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Arcelia Cornejo, Salvador Covarrubias

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

Text description provided by the architects. This project was developed for a woman, young, audacious and independent, we approach the subject of the house from the current perspective with reference to the spaces with which daily life is developed in the sway of the úrbanita.

Axonometric
Axonometric

Usually integration is sought with the immediate environment, however in this specific case it was decided to deny the immediate environment to generate the desired conditions within the project. Create a separate context for this project, in Rem Koolhaas's words "Fuck the context".

© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

The upper floor is enclaustrated from the street, a connecting avenue and exponentially noisy, leaving the views towards the interior of the land by means of wide openings directed towards the garden and the horizon marked by the mountains of the south, the main bedroom is linked directly to the void, but maintains its privacy by means of independent rotating screens that open or close as desired.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

 It has been contemplated the gradual growth according to the needs that the owner is acquiring, its approach is based for its development throughout the life, thinking in the future the construction was established as near to the center of the lot, to favor the next annexes so much To the front as to its sides and back.

© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

 The sophisticated and well-worked volume of the upper part contrasted with the quasi-artisanal surface of the walls of apparent concrete and the polished cement of the lower part, while linking both volumes with the diffuse and phantasmagoric figure that gives us the Vaporized glass that contains the stairs, thus generating the contrast and balance between the three volumes.

© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

A large plant is established covering as much as possible the width of the land, leaving a free border for access to the back garden, on the ground floor generates a large isotropic space that connects visually from the void to the main bedroom.

The plan is released to the maximum without leaving aside the privacy of the intimate areas like the study and the rooms.

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Cite: "LCDZ / COCCO Arquitectos" 12 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/805584/lcdz-cocco-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

