World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Sweden
  5. White Arkitekter
  6. 2015
  7. Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter

Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter

  • 15:00 - 7 September, 2019
  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter, © Thomas Zaar
© Thomas Zaar

© Thomas Zaar © Thomas Zaar © Thomas Zaar © Thomas Zaar + 19

    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Zaar
    © Thomas Zaar

    Text description provided by the architects. White Arkitekter designed a full-scale sports hall for schools and sports clubs in Rotebro in Sollentuna municipality, Sweden. Rotebrohallen - Rotebro sports hall - is a 20x40m concept hall and a first step in the regeneration of central Rotebro.

    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Zaar
    © Thomas Zaar

    White Arkitekter developed a design which ensures that additional halls can be easily erected in further locations around the municipality, where schools require venues for PE and the general appetite for organised sports is on the increase. Rotebro is the first location to be built and put into use.

    Save this picture!
    Diagram
    Diagram
    Save this picture!
    Diagram
    Diagram
    Save this picture!
    Diagram
    Diagram
    Save this picture!
    Diagram
    Diagram

    The sports hall is centrally located in Rotebro in an area under development where large buildings with robust materials and simple details are now joined by new buildings. Rotebrohallen has been given a design that relates to the scale of the location and adapts to the existing planning, adds qualities in the small scale and contributes with something modern and playful.

    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Zaar
    © Thomas Zaar

    A sculptural shape and carefully crafted details have resulted in a building with character and quality. With a structural framing of wood and external walls of cement bound wood wool the building is mainly constructed of renewable material. In addition, solar panels are incorporated in the building and the roof is covered with sedum.

    Save this picture!
    Floor Plan
    Floor Plan

    Location and design work together to create contact between the life inside and outside the hall, making it a lively place for meetings. This feeling is further enhanced by the new park and recreation spaces for play and spontaneous sports activity. Rotebrohallen, in spite of its size, is a natural addition to an urban environment going through development and densification.

    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Zaar
    © Thomas Zaar

    Originally published on 17 February, 2017

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    White Arkitekter
    Office

    Products:

    Steel Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training Sweden
    Cite: "Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter" 07 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/805454/rotebro-sports-hall-white-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

    想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

    © Thomas Zaar

    Rotebro 体育馆 / White Arkitekter

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream