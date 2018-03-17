World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Javier Martínez Medina
  6. 2016
  7. Workspace in the Historic Center / Javier Martínez Medina

Workspace in the Historic Center / Javier Martínez Medina

  • 09:00 - 17 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Workspace in the Historic Center / Javier Martínez Medina
Save this picture!
Workspace in the Historic Center / Javier Martínez Medina, © Jon Alkain Zendoia
© Jon Alkain Zendoia

© Jon Alkain Zendoia © Jon Alkain Zendoia © Jon Alkain Zendoia © Jon Alkain Zendoia + 23

Text description provided by the architects. This project was created with the aim to respect the tradition but keeping the XXI Century spirit. From the beginning we thought that it was fundamental to defend the values and essence of the client as laywer from the historic center of Hondarribia, a nice village located opposite the French coast. Everything that this represents and is sensitive to its  local identity and culture throughout the architecture has been respected. We are very pleased to be part of the history kept on these existing walls and we really wanted to let them be the main protagonist that coexists with all of us. At the same time,  a powerful language code has been created to give the identity and personality to the business the same as the place where it is located.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

When we were appointmented for this project in 2015, we found a tiny 35sqm area of darkness which had been abandoned more than 50 years ago. The space needed improvement and consolidation works. The original beams and the fragile timber staircase were reinforced with steelwork. Also the original stone partition wall and the existing main entrance door. Afterwards  we only had to create a great  furniture unit that was functional and fitted in.

Save this picture!
© Jon Alkain Zendoia
© Jon Alkain Zendoia

The space was divided into three areas:
Area 1 – Work space area for one or two workers
Area 2 – Waiting / meeting/ team  area
Area 3 –Cloakroom / lounge / tea area. 

Save this picture!
© Jon Alkain Zendoia
© Jon Alkain Zendoia

From the point of view regarding space the store area had three important problems: The size ( only 35sqm for the programme requested by the client ), the distribution of the space (a narrow tube), and a poor natural light (openings only in the front facade).

Save this picture!
© Jon Alkain Zendoia
© Jon Alkain Zendoia

All these problems, plus the strong conviction to respect the original space, generated  some conditions and commitments in the future design:
-In order to respect the original front facade the new glazed facade was set back 1m from the existing one.
-We did a main tour attached to the Stone wall from the entry to the end. We put the programme in the remaining space.
-The circulation area was generated at one side of the area next to the existing stone wall from the entrance to the back leaving the rest of it completely free.

Save this picture!
Axonometric View
Axonometric View

-At the back a powerful artificial lighting was installed to try and create the feel of a patio plus with the idea to show the company logo which can be seen from the main street entrance.
-The lighting installation was designed very carefully as it was going to be switched on all day but at the same time it needed to create a good, natural working atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Jon Alkain Zendoia
© Jon Alkain Zendoia

We think that the challenge has been resolved in the best way. We have been able to mix  the past and the contemporany languages together creating a co-existence  between them to preserve the original character of the place.

All this makes us smile.

Save this picture!
© Jon Alkain Zendoia
© Jon Alkain Zendoia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Spain
Cite: "Workspace in the Historic Center / Javier Martínez Medina" 17 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/805314/workspace-in-the-historic-center-javier-martinez-medina/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »