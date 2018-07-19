World
  7. New Forum in Itabuna / Dendê Arquitetura

New Forum in Itabuna / Dendê Arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 19 July, 2018
New Forum in Itabuna / Dendê Arquitetura
New Forum in Itabuna / Dendê Arquitetura, © Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

© Manuel Sá © Manuel Sá © Manuel Sá © Manuel Sá + 22

  • Architects

    Dendê Arquitetura

  • Location

    R. Santa Cruz - Alto Mirante, Itabuna - BA, 45603-305, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Maurício Coelho Lins

  • Team

    Taís Luz, Fernando Teixeira, Flávio Carvalho , Sílvia Proserpio

  • Area

    2926.4 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Manuel Sá

  • Project Management

    Clara Maria Matos Soledade

  • Constructor

    Caaba Engenharia - José Moreira

  • Structure

    José Elmo

  • Supervision

    Monte Moryah Engenharia - Alberto Azevedo Jr.

  • MEP

    Senemig Engenharia - Marco Gimenes, Mônica Teixeira da Silva

  • Client

    Tribunal de Justiça do Estado da Bahia
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The building will contemplate the execution of the services in the fraction of 2926.40 m2 with the following functional program:

Ground Plan
Ground Plan

- Offices for magistrates

- Court Hearing Rooms

- Advisory Rooms

- Legal Office and Secretaries

- Rooms for the judicial bodies (OAB, Office of the Public Defender and Public Prosecutor)

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The program of the New Forum Itabuna is distributed in a 6-storey building (3 underground, ground floor, upper floor and roof ).
The building has 2 accesses: a main access of pedestrians for visitors and employees through the Ground Floor by Santa Cruz Street and another secondary access of vehicles by the underground floor number 02. 

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Section
Section

The architectural solution of this building proposes the construction in reinforced concrete, using ribbed slabs molded in place, therefore allowing bigger spans with the same technology employed in the massive slabs, becoming more rational. This will allow future adjustments, as needed, to the modifications of the jurisdictional system provision. It was a decision to leave apparent structures, including the ribbed slabs, inserting ceilings only in the wet areas.

About this office
Dendê Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "New Forum in Itabuna / Dendê Arquitetura" 19 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/805029/new-forum-in-itabuna-dende-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

