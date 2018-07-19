New Forum in Itabuna / Dendê Arquitetura

+ 22

Architects Dendê Arquitetura

Location R. Santa Cruz - Alto Mirante, Itabuna - BA, 45603-305, Brazil

Architect in Charge Maurício Coelho Lins

Team Taís Luz, Fernando Teixeira, Flávio Carvalho , Sílvia Proserpio

Area 2926.4 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Management Clara Maria Matos Soledade

Constructor Caaba Engenharia - José Moreira

Structure José Elmo

Supervision Monte Moryah Engenharia - Alberto Azevedo Jr.

MEP Senemig Engenharia - Marco Gimenes, Mônica Teixeira da Silva

Client Tribunal de Justiça do Estado da Bahia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building will contemplate the execution of the services in the fraction of 2926.40 m2 with the following functional program:

- Offices for magistrates

- Court Hearing Rooms

- Advisory Rooms

- Legal Office and Secretaries

- Rooms for the judicial bodies (OAB, Office of the Public Defender and Public Prosecutor)

The program of the New Forum Itabuna is distributed in a 6-storey building (3 underground, ground floor, upper floor and roof ).

The building has 2 accesses: a main access of pedestrians for visitors and employees through the Ground Floor by Santa Cruz Street and another secondary access of vehicles by the underground floor number 02.

The architectural solution of this building proposes the construction in reinforced concrete, using ribbed slabs molded in place, therefore allowing bigger spans with the same technology employed in the massive slabs, becoming more rational. This will allow future adjustments, as needed, to the modifications of the jurisdictional system provision. It was a decision to leave apparent structures, including the ribbed slabs, inserting ceilings only in the wet areas.