  The Architecture Student Through 15 Comic Strips

The Architecture Student Through 15 Comic Strips

The Architecture Student Through 15 Comic Strips
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics

As a young architecture student looking for a way to take his mind off schoolwork, architect/artist Tristán began drawing comics that drew inspiration from what he knew best: architecture school. Settling on the protagonist of the architecture student, he created a full series of comic strips focusing on the day to day routine of architecture students and teachers.

The comics take on moments from the life of architecture school, from the stresses of pulling all-nighters to the realities of dealing with clients in the professional world. By creating these strips, Tristán aims to shed some light on the complexities of being an architecture student – not forgetting that humor can sometimes be the best medicine for what ails you.

Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
You can submerse yourself in his comical world by following him on facebook.

