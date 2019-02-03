Espace Mont-Blanc / D.A architectes

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The volumetry is the exact expression of the program, two volumes, one for the servant spaces and one for the served space.

The lobby is here designed as a reception and exhibition area, transitional passage leading to the multipurpose room with 200 seats divided into two spaces of 50 and 150 seats.

The wooden pillars orient and structure the space, framing the view of the park on which the project opens.