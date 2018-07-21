World
  7. Fede House / Unoencinco Arquitectura

Fede House / Unoencinco Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 21 July, 2018
Fede House / Unoencinco Arquitectura
© Lucia Triolo
© Lucia Triolo

© Lucia Triolo

  • Author Architect

    Abate Laura, López Alejo, Maldonado Noelia, Triolo Máximo, Urruty Miguel.

  • Masonry

    Antonio Gonzalez
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Lucia Triolo
© Lucia Triolo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa fede is a project that falls within the framework of the program "Pro.cre.ar Bicentenario" (Argentine Bicentennial Credit Program for Single Family Housing), a line of credits accessible for the construction of a first family home in the Republica Argentina, awarded since 2012.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The neighborhood "El Ocho" of the party of Pilar is a land of incipient consolidation, with lands of half hectare that present a physiognomy type Pampa humid characteristic of great part of the province of Buenos Aires.

© Lucia Triolo
© Lucia Triolo

The project assumes a strategy of clearly differentiating the relationship with the landscape from the living spaces-on the one hand-and the night and service areas-on the other.

Section
Section

Under a covered plan two "boxes" are arranged with measured spans, landscape cuts sometimes horizontal, sometimes vertical, that house the services and the night sleeping and support areas respectively. In the interstice between them, the living area is located in full relation with the landscape. A gallery that takes an entire edge with its full / empty nuances acts as bellows and expansion to the outside.

"Fede House / Unoencinco Arquitectura" 21 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

