Fede House / Unoencinco Arquitectura

+ 9

Architects Unoencinco Arquitectura

Location Buenos Aires, Argentina

Architect in Charge Unoencinco Arquitectura

Area 136.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Lucia Triolo

Manufacturers Loading...

Author Architect Abate Laura, López Alejo, Maldonado Noelia, Triolo Máximo, Urruty Miguel.

Masonry Antonio Gonzalez More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa fede is a project that falls within the framework of the program "Pro.cre.ar Bicentenario" (Argentine Bicentennial Credit Program for Single Family Housing), a line of credits accessible for the construction of a first family home in the Republica Argentina, awarded since 2012.

The neighborhood "El Ocho" of the party of Pilar is a land of incipient consolidation, with lands of half hectare that present a physiognomy type Pampa humid characteristic of great part of the province of Buenos Aires.

The project assumes a strategy of clearly differentiating the relationship with the landscape from the living spaces-on the one hand-and the night and service areas-on the other.

Under a covered plan two "boxes" are arranged with measured spans, landscape cuts sometimes horizontal, sometimes vertical, that house the services and the night sleeping and support areas respectively. In the interstice between them, the living area is located in full relation with the landscape. A gallery that takes an entire edge with its full / empty nuances acts as bellows and expansion to the outside.