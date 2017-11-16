World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Canales Lombardero
  6. 2016
  Casa Perea Borobio / Canales Lombardero

Casa Perea Borobio / Canales Lombardero

  • 03:00 - 16 November, 2017
Casa Perea Borobio / Canales Lombardero
Casa Perea Borobio / Canales Lombardero, © Fernando Alda 
© Fernando Alda 

© Fernando Alda  © Fernando Alda  © Fernando Alda  © Fernando Alda  + 23

  • Architects

    Canales Lombardero

  • Location

    Seville, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Francisco González de Canales, Nuria Álvarez Lombardero

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Alda 

  • Collaborating Architect

    Francisco González de Canales L.O.

  • Rigger

    Felipe Fernández de Bobadilla

  • Project Manager

    Juan Durán

  • Studio Collaborators

    Encarnación Márquez, Yonatan Buchhandler, Haowen Lim (Architects students)
© Fernando Alda 
© Fernando Alda 

Text description provided by the architects. A retired couple, both doctors decide to use their life savings to build a new house in Seville for them and for their visiting kin who living in the UK. They want the house to be designed for today, but also serve the future generations to come.

Drawing
Drawing

Durability, solid construction, energy efficiency and the recycling of client materials are set as priorities for the construction. Flexibility for future uses is articulated through the restraints associated with these priorities and by setting a clear system of stable relations around which adaptation and change can occur. This system not only intends to organize service areas and installations, but also curates spatial relationships, structure, light, cross ventilation and energy performance, whilst allowing for its inhabitant’s to appropriate and manipulate programme over time.

© Fernando Alda 
© Fernando Alda 

In particular, the design deploys a system of brick cavity walls that articulates all domestic spatial relations, whilst the fluid and dynamic inhabitation unfolds in-between them. The walls are made of two interconnected layers of solid firebrick – leftovers from a local construction. The house is designed as a passive-structure with the help of experts in sustainability from the Architectural Association in London. The energy strategy for the design is based on the thermal inertia of the thick walls. For this reason, the brick walls and concrete slabs are left unclad to better absorb energy flows within them.

© Fernando Alda 
© Fernando Alda 
© Fernando Alda 
© Fernando Alda 

Durability of the construction is also considered relevant. Elements such as doors, toilets, faucets, were recycled from a previous home of the clients, thus anticipating not only the free incorporation of elements into the house in the near future, but also, the goal of making durable what was already in use before construction.

© Fernando Alda 
© Fernando Alda 
Section
Section

Finally, the design reflects the constant negotiation implied with small commissions - budget limitations, client aspirations, regulations and the dissolution between technological and artisanal solutions. A clear manifestation of this is showcased with the front façade portico. To navigate around local regulation that states that the column widths must be 25x25cm, reintroduced as 20x20cm prefabricated columns, not only does the structure mediate between local regulations, but adheres to the necessary slenderness that matches both the clients’ aspiration for a larger house with the reality of their budget and programme development - generating an ambiguous scale emerging from a technical solution that splits representation from performance.

Model
Model
© Fernando Alda 
© Fernando Alda 
Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Casa Perea Borobio / Canales Lombardero" 16 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/804077/casa-perea-borobio-canales-lombardero/> ISSN 0719-8884

